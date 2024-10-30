Dundee man caught with child abuse videos has ‘crossed custody threshold’

Police found more than 30 hours of videos of child abuse on hard drives after raiding a man’s home in Dundee.

Lushuai Maxwell was warned he is at risk of being jailed after he was caught with almost 150 videos of children being abused.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how officers obtained a search warrant for his address in the West End after receiving intelligence about the presence of indecent images.

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said two hard drives were removed from the address with Maxwell making no reply after being arrested.

The prosecutor said: “A full examination was carried out and 146 videos were recovered from the two hard drives.

“There were 114 Category A videos, 26 Category B and four Category C.

“These were accessible to the accused and had a total run time of 30 hours and 71 minutes.

“They showed predominantly girls and in some instances, boys aged between four and 14 years of age.”

‘Crossed custody threshold’

Maxwell, 28, pled guilty to possessing indecent images at his home on River Crescent between July 11 2022 and April 18 2023.

He was acquitted of a separate charge of possessing an image containing bestiality.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “It is often misunderstood that there are no victims in these types of crimes. That would be wrong.

“Those individuals who are within the images and these movies are real people, often from the poorest parts of the world and are often preyed upon by serious organised criminals who create these movies for profit.

“The court views this charge as particularly serious. I consider you have crossed the custody threshold.”

Sentence was deferred until December for a social work report to be obtained.

Maxwell was placed on the sex offenders register and his bail order was allowed to continue.

