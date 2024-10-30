Dundee man caught with child abuse videos has ‘crossed custody threshold’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man caught with child abuse videos has ‘crossed custody threshold’

Lushuai Maxwell was warned he is at risk of being jailed after he was caught with almost 150 videos of children being abused.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lushuai Maxwell
Lushuai Maxwell leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing later.

Police found more than 30 hours of videos of child abuse on hard drives after raiding a man’s home in Dundee.

Lushuai Maxwell was warned he is at risk of being jailed after he was caught with almost 150 videos of children being abused.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how officers obtained a search warrant for his address in the West End after receiving intelligence about the presence of indecent images.

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said two hard drives were removed from the address with Maxwell making no reply after being arrested.

The prosecutor said: “A full examination was carried out and 146 videos were recovered from the two hard drives.

“There were 114 Category A videos, 26 Category B and four Category C.

“These were accessible to the accused and had a total run time of 30 hours and 71 minutes.

“They showed predominantly girls and in some instances, boys aged between four and 14 years of age.”

‘Crossed custody threshold’

Maxwell, 28, pled guilty to possessing indecent images at his home on River Crescent between July 11 2022 and April 18 2023.

He was acquitted of a separate charge of possessing an image containing bestiality.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “It is often misunderstood that there are no victims in these types of crimes. That would be wrong.

“Those individuals who are within the images and these movies are real people, often from the poorest parts of the world and are often preyed upon by serious organised criminals who create these movies for profit.

“The court views this charge as particularly serious. I consider you have crossed the custody threshold.”

Sentence was deferred until December for a social work report to be obtained.

Maxwell was placed on the sex offenders register and his bail order was allowed to continue.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

