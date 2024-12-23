Dundee Dundee city centre shop shut after flooding from council offices Morrisons Daily staff are working to remove damaged stock from the shop. By James Simpson December 23 2024, 10:22am December 23 2024, 10:22am Share Dundee city centre shop shut after flooding from council offices Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5150798/morrisons-daily-dundee-shut-flooding-council-offices/ Copy Link 0 comment Morrisons Daily was closed on Monday morning. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A Dundee city centre shop has been forced to close due to flooding from council offices above. Morrisons Daily staff turned up at the High Street store on Monday to find stock and parts of the ceiling damaged. Dundee City Council was working throughout the morning to repair damage to their office space. Staff at the shop told The Courier they did not know when it would reopen. A sign on the door of the shop. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Stock is being moved to another location while they wait on repairs being carried out. Dozens of customers had to be turned away from the shop on Monday. One customer said: “They’ve got a sign up saying the shop is shut. “It’s a bit of a nightmare as it’s a busy period for retailers.” A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the leak and are carrying out remedial work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” Morrisons have been contacted for comment.
Conversation