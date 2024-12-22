Dunfermline’s troubles in numbers as away record and takeover talks affect rollercoaster season

It was another 90 minutes of disappointment for Dunfermline as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to Morton on Saturday.

Heading for Cappielow knowing a victory would see them leapfrog over their hosts, they failed to convince at any point they were capable of getting those three precious points.

As is so often the case, the first goal was crucial – and it was Morgan Boyes who got it for the Greenock side from a corner in the 22nd minute.

Cameron Blues’ freak second early in the second-half, looping a cross over the head of the otherwise excellent Tobi Oluwayemi, and David Wotherspoon’s red card just moments later, effectively sealed the win for ‘Ton.

Courier Sport was there to take in the action.

Zero

Dunfermline have still not managed to win away from home in the league this season.

Saturday was their ninth attempt at breaking that duck but once Boyes’ goal went in there only looked like being one winner.

That is not to say the Pars did not put in the effort required or that they could have earned a draw.

On a difficult day for passing football due to high winds and driving rain, there was plenty of perspiration.

But the inspiration was sorely lacking.

Boss James McPake went with an attacking line-up, with central striker Lewis McCann backed up by winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler and two number ten types in Wotherspoon and Josh Cooper.

Another was sent on at half-time when Matty Todd replaced left-back Kieran Ngwenya.

Tommy Fogarty was unfortunate to have two net-bound shots repelled by Blues and keeper Ryan Mullen.

But the Fifers created little from open play as the players too often took the easy option with balls into the channels and to team-mates in safe positions.

It is now nine months since Dunfermline won on the road and it is a record that is contributing considerably to their league struggles.

2025

Dunfermline currently feels like a club in limbo.

Ever since McPake was not given the financial backing he hoped for in the summer, there has been a sense of the Pars treading water.

That became even more evident when DAFC Fussball GmbH announced in August their intention to sell up – coupled with a belated loosening of the purse strings.

With discussions at an advanced stage with former professional poker player James Bord and his associates, massive question marks remain over the future direction of the club.

McPake will be desperate to know if he has money to spend in the January transfer window, which proved to be a crucial point in last season’s struggles.

New owners could bring new ideas – or a completely new approach.

Some fans think that should include a change of management.

McPake and his players will insist they just get on with the football on the pitch and are not distracted by the off-field negotiations.

But the uncertainty does not appear to be helping anyone.

The hope will be that the advent of 2025 will bring more clarity for everyone involved in the club.

Two

It has been a tops-turvy season for Dunfermline so far.

They have eked out impressive performances and results at times but have been unable to gather any momentum.

Since starting the campaign with three straight defeats, the worst it has got is two consecutive losses.

September’s Fife derby triumph was followed by two defeats. October’s 3-0 win over Livingston was followed by another pair of losses.

This time, the crucial 3-2 success against Hamilton Accies has been accompanied by two reverses to Raith Rovers and Morton.

With Falkirk the visitors on Friday, the East End Park men will be desperately hoping the pattern continues and a positive result comes on the back of the latest two losses.