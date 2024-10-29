James McPake hails Dunfermline’s win over Livingston as he singles out captain’s performance

James McPake has hailed his Dunfermline side for securing a priceless three points – and urged them not to let their standards drop from a superb 3-0 win over Livingston.

It was just a second Championship victory of the season for the Pars, who had not won in six games in the league.

And they came into the match off the back of a painful defeat to rivals Falkirk at the weekend.

But Chris Kane’s double either side of a Kyle Benedictus header gave the Fifers just rewards for their best performance of the campaign.

“I think what must be said is it’s three points,” said McPake. “First and foremost, that’s what we needed above all else.

“But I thought the performance was a continuation of what’s been. The performance levels were good.

“But tonight we got the goals, that’s the important thing.

“Against a team that were the only team undefeated in the league, from the start, we were right in the game and got ourselves in front deservedly.

“And there was no way we were giving it up tonight. We were on top, but look, it’s one win, that’s all it is.”

‘The standard’s been set’

Asked if his side had set a standard to be met every week, McPake added: “The easy answer is to say yes.

“But we’re not going to score three goals every game. we’re going to lose games, we’re going to draw games.

“But I think that in terms of their level of performance, the standard’s been set.

“Now that’s a given, it should be a given and it has to be going forward. It’s only three points, that’s all it is, but it’s an important win for us.”

Kane got the crucial first goal for Dunfermline after just six minutes. And Benedictus cut short Livi’s attempt at a comeback just ten minutes after the restart.

The third, from Kane in the 71st minute, ensured it was going to be a good night for the Pars.

“I don’t know if the belief was we were going to go and win 3-0 so comfortably,” added McPake, who reserved praise for Benedictus. “I don’t think that was in my head. But the belief was there that we can win games.

“I know how good the group is. You see the changes I can make tonight, the squad’s now very strong, obviously, with Bene coming back in as well.

“I’m just delighted he got through 82 minutes of the game.

“He’ll recover now, and now when you see the changes we can make in the squad and the freshness we can bring on, that certainly gives us hope.”