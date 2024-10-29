James McPake hails Dunfermline’s win over Livingston as he singles out captain’s performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake hails Dunfermline’s win over Livingston as he singles out captain’s performance

The Pars sealed a much-needed 3-0 victory over the Lions.

Chris Kane runs away with his arms in the air as he celebrates Dunfermline's third goal in the 3-0 win over Livingston.
Chris Kane celebrates Dunfermline's third goal in the 3-0 win over Livingston. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has hailed his Dunfermline side for securing a priceless three points – and urged them not to let their standards drop from a superb 3-0 win over Livingston.

It was just a second Championship victory of the season for the Pars, who had not won in six games in the league.

And they came into the match off the back of a painful defeat to rivals Falkirk at the weekend.

But Chris Kane’s double either side of a Kyle Benedictus header gave the Fifers just rewards for their best performance of the campaign.

Kyle Benedictus celebrates doubling Dunfermline's lead.
Kyle Benedictus celebrates doubling Dunfermline’s lead. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I think what must be said is it’s three points,” said McPake. “First and foremost, that’s what we needed above all else.

“But I thought the performance was a continuation of what’s been. The performance levels were good.

“But tonight we got the goals, that’s the important thing.

“Against a team that were the only team undefeated in the league, from the start, we were right in the game and got ourselves in front deservedly.

“And there was no way we were giving it up tonight. We were on top, but look, it’s one win, that’s all it is.”

‘The standard’s been set’

Asked if his side had set a standard to be met every week, McPake added: “The easy answer is to say yes.

“But we’re not going to score three goals every game. we’re going to lose games, we’re going to draw games.

“But I think that in terms of their level of performance, the standard’s been set.

“Now that’s a given, it should be a given and it has to be going forward. It’s only three points, that’s all it is, but it’s an important win for us.”

Kane got the crucial first goal for Dunfermline after just six minutes. And Benedictus cut short Livi’s attempt at a comeback just ten minutes after the restart.

Dunfermline forward Lewis McCann challenges for the ball against Livingston.
Dunfermline became the first team to defeat Livingston in the league. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The third, from Kane in the 71st minute, ensured it was going to be a good night for the Pars.

“I don’t know if the belief was we were going to go and win 3-0 so comfortably,” added McPake, who reserved praise for Benedictus. “I don’t think that was in my head. But the belief was there that we can win games.

“I know how good the group is. You see the changes I can make tonight, the squad’s now very strong, obviously, with Bene coming back in as well.

“I’m just delighted he got through 82 minutes of the game.

“He’ll recover now, and now when you see the changes we can make in the squad and the freshness we can bring on, that certainly gives us hope.”

