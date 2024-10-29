James McPake confident points will follow performances as Dunfermline boss talks second quarter, targets and league position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake confident points will follow performances as Dunfermline boss talks second quarter, targets and league position

The Pars have just six points from their opening ten Championship outings

Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake accepts Dunfermline desperately need to make big improvements in the second quarter of the campaign.

But he is convinced if they can maintain their recent progress in performances that the points will definitely follow.

The Pars accumulated just six points from the opening round of fixtures, winning just one game – against rivals Raith Rovers – and drawing three more from nine league matches.

There were mitigating circumstances behind the team’s slow start, with a lack of recruitment and injuries at least partly to blame for a dire run of six straight defeats through from the Premier Sports Cup into the Championship.

Dunfermline boss James McPake on the touchline against Falkirk.
James McPake ran through the full range of emotions against Falkirk. Images: SNS.

However, Saturday’s 2-1 reverse against sworn enemies Falkirk that kicked off the second quarter was just a third loss in nine games for the East End Park men.

Whilst frustrating and extremely tough to take, Dunfermline cannot afford to stew on the setback as they prepare to face Livingston intent on kick-staring their season.

“I’ve never really been too big on splitting the season into quarters,” McPake told Courier Sport. “Whether that’s been with a positive start or a negative start.

“But this one, as a group, we’ve looked into it. We’ve reviewed it, we’ve sat down as a group together.

“We’ve looked at the games where we felt, in particular, that we didn’t deserve any more.

‘This next quarter has to be better’

“And the ones where we let ourselves down and could have got three points as opposed to one.

“So, we’ve gone over it. What we do know is that this next quarter has to be better for what we’re trying to do and for where we want to be in the end, come May time.

“In terms of performances, we feel things have been picking up. But we know the results have to follow.

“So, we need to take the performances and not let that drop in this next quarter.

“If we do that, then the points total will be better.”

David Wotherspoon has his head in his hand in disappointment.
Dunfermline lost 2-0 to Livingston on the opening weekend of the league season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline host Livingston sitting in second-bottom in the Championship and a massive 20 points behind leaders Falkirk.

They are also ten points adrift of Partick Thistle in fourth, albeit with the benefit of a game in hand.

“As a group, of course we’ve not been happy with it,” added McPake of the start the Pars have made to the campaign.

“I understand the way the table looks. Every team will be looking at it and seeing where they should be or whatnot.

“We can only focus on our own team and we certainly know the targets that we would have set out at the start.”

More from Football

Looking ahead: Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski
Kristijan Trapanovski pinpoints worst aspect of Dundee United injury layoff
Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Luke Graham talks up Falkirk loan as Dundee defender sees pathway to Dens Park…
New Raith Rovers signing Cody David.
Cody David or Korede Adedoyin? Raith Rovers' new signing explains emotional reason behind name…
Simo Valakari with Andy Kirk during St Johnstone training
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals key backroom staff decision
How the proposed training hub will look from Riverside Drive. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Planning 'D-Day' set for Dundee FC's Riverside training centre plans
Gutted Simon Murray
Dundee star Simon Murray: The responsibility is on us to improve
8
Jim Goodwin walks the touchline at Aberdeen
No Dundee United injury returns as Jim Goodwin tells Tannadice stars to dust themselves…
Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann attempts to control a high ball on his chest,
What now for Dunfermline? Lewis McCann looks back on Falkirk defeat and forward to…
St Johnstone Nicky Clark celebrates his late winner against Dundee FC.
St Johnstone goal hero Nicky Clark says Dens winner was his sweetest yet
Contrasting emotions as Aberdeen grab the points against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts…

Conversation