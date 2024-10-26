James McPake gives verdict on Dunfermline’s defeat to Falkirk as ‘criminal’ defending comes under the spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake gives verdict on Dunfermline’s defeat to Falkirk as ‘criminal’ defending comes under the spotlight

The Pars lost for the first time since 2017 at the Falkirk Stadium.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake with assistant Dave Mackay.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake bemoaned Dunfermline’s ‘criminal’ defending as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat against bitter rivals Falkirk.

The Pars slipped behind midway through a tight first-half when an Ethan Ross shot rebounded back off the post and ricocheted into the net off skipper Chris Hamilton.

Hamilton’s afternoon of woe got even worse after the break when he was guilty of mis-hitting a pass from a goal-kick and gifting possession to the Bairns, who scored a second through Calvin Miller.

Lewis McCann pulled one back for the Fifers with 18 minutes left from David Wotherspoon’s free-kick.

Falkirk celebrate their fortuitous opening goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Falkirk celebrate their fortuitous opening goal. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But, with Falkirk defender Luke Graham clearing net-bound headers from Hamilton and Sam Young in the late push for an equaliser, Dunfermline were left to rue conceding soft goals.

“It was two really poor goals from us, particularly the second goal,” said a gutted McPake, whose side sit second-bottom in the Championship table with just one win from ten league games.

“It’s criminal when you’re tight in a game and probably putting them under a lot of pressure to make that decision. And then the way it played out, it’s a really poor goal to lose.

”It’s difficult because we’re beat again, certainly. That’s obvious.

‘Completely self-inflicted’

“Again, a lot goes into the game in terms of the chances we make.

“But, ultimately, you’ve got to put the ball on the net, and then you’ve got to defend your own box better. We had been good at that.

“I’ve not seen any of the goals back. The first one, I need to go back and see exactly how that happens. But the second one is completely self-inflicted.

“That’s not having a go at the players. But individual errors do kill you at certain points. It’s happened over the season; it’s just another one.”

Lewis McCann and Pars team-mate Craig Clay reel away after McCann's headed goal.
A super header from Lewis McCann (left) gave Dunfermline hope against Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline must now bounce back quickly from the derby disappointment as they prepare to host unbeaten Livingston on Tuesday.

“I think with the size of the squad now, it’s a good thing,” said McPake of the midweek game.

“It shouldn’t be an issue, the turnaround from now to Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, McPake is hopeful striker Chris Kane will quickly recover from the calf problem that kept him out of the trip to Falkirk.

“I’m very hopeful, yes,” he said when asked if the former St Johnstone player would be available to face Livi.

Conversation