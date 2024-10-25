EXCLUSIVE: Chris Kane hoping Falkirk clash sparks change of fortune in attack for Dunfermline

Chris Kane has vowed to help Dunfermline find their scoring touch – and admits Saturday’s clash with Falkirk would be the perfect timing.

The Pars are the UK’s joint-lowest scorers in senior league football and take on the Bairns on the back of a goalless draw with Morton.

Kane had one of the Fifers’ best chances against the Greenock side but was left stunned as his header cannoned back off keeper Gary Woods.

The former St Johnstone striker suffered an injury-hit start to the campaign but feels he is now back to his best.

And the 30-year-old would love to add to his current record of two goals in three games when the Pars – who have netted just five times in nine league outings – look to upset the Bairns this weekend.

“Obviously all the boys are looking forward to the Falkirk game,” Kane told Courier Sport.

“We want to go in with a positive mindset and hopefully get a good result.

“We’ve been gelling a lot better in recent weeks and playing better.

“And, obviously it’s down to me and the other strikers to get the goals, but the chances are coming.

Kane: ‘Get the results we deserve’

“We’ve been getting more chances than we were at the start of the season. So it’s up to everyone to put them away.

“And hopefully, we start doing that and getting the results that we have deserved in the past few weeks.

“Sometimes you do just need a bit of luck and a wee bit of luck on Saturday would be nice.”

Kane was not known as a prolific striker during his decade-plus stint with St Johnstone.

But one look at the statistics shows that the goals he did score tended to come in clusters. Once one went in others tended to follow.

“With most strikers, I would say, their performances and goals are down to confidence,” he added.

“You get a goal and you start to feel good.

“If you maybe go four or five games without a goal, then you start thinking, ‘oh no, is it going to come?’. You maybe overthink it.

“But I would say if I do start scoring one or two, I feel like there’s a third and a fourth coming.

“Confidence is massive in a striker. So, hopefully, I do get another one sooner rather than later.”