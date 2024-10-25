EXCLUSIVE: Chris Kane hoping Falkirk clash sparks change of fortune in attack for Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Kane hoping Falkirk clash sparks change of fortune in attack for Dunfermline

The ex-St Johnstone striker is convinced the Pars have deserved more in recent weeks.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane.
Dunfermline striker Chris Kane. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Chris Kane has vowed to help Dunfermline find their scoring touch – and admits Saturday’s clash with Falkirk would be the perfect timing.

The Pars are the UK’s joint-lowest scorers in senior league football and take on the Bairns on the back of a goalless draw with Morton.

Kane had one of the Fifers’ best chances against the Greenock side but was left stunned as his header cannoned back off keeper Gary Woods.

The former St Johnstone striker suffered an injury-hit start to the campaign but feels he is now back to his best.

Chris Kane fires in his penalty for Dunfermline against Airdrie.
Chris Kane (left) netted Dunfermline’s last league goal from the penalty spot against Airdrie earlier this month. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

And the 30-year-old would love to add to his current record of two goals in three games when the Pars – who have netted just five times in nine league outings – look to upset the Bairns this weekend.

“Obviously all the boys are looking forward to the Falkirk game,” Kane told Courier Sport.

“We want to go in with a positive mindset and hopefully get a good result.

“We’ve been gelling a lot better in recent weeks and playing better.

“And, obviously it’s down to me and the other strikers to get the goals, but the chances are coming.

Kane: ‘Get the results we deserve’

“We’ve been getting more chances than we were at the start of the season. So it’s up to everyone to put them away.

“And hopefully, we start doing that and getting the results that we have deserved in the past few weeks.

“Sometimes you do just need a bit of luck and a wee bit of luck on Saturday would be nice.”

Kane was not known as a prolific striker during his decade-plus stint with St Johnstone.

But one look at the statistics shows that the goals he did score tended to come in clusters. Once one went in others tended to follow.

Chris Kane scored five times in ten games on loan from St Johnstone last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“With most strikers, I would say, their performances and goals are down to confidence,” he added.

“You get a goal and you start to feel good.

“If you maybe go four or five games without a goal, then you start thinking, ‘oh no, is it going to come?’. You maybe overthink it.

“But I would say if I do start scoring one or two, I feel like there’s a third and a fourth coming.

“Confidence is massive in a striker. So, hopefully, I do get another one sooner rather than later.”

Conversation