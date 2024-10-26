‘I don’t see the point’: Tony Docherty blasts VAR after controversial late winner sees St Johnstone defeat Dundee at Dens

Frustrated Tony Docherty blasted VAR after seeing his Dundee side beaten by a controversial late winner at home to St Johnstone.

After Simon Murray’s opener had been cancelled out by Graham Carey’s second half strike VAR intervened in the 90th minute.

Nicky Clark bundled the ball over the line only for a VAR review to last over six minutes and saw referee Kevin Clancy call over both managers to explain the decision.

After six minutes and 32 seconds, it was decided to go with the on-field call with VAR Nick Walsh unable to draw lines to decide if Clark was offside.

The SFA said Clark’s body was obscured by other players and there was no way to accurately draw the line on the camera angle.

Had the goal been disallowed, however, a penalty would have been awarded to Saints after Simon Murray blocked a shot with his arm.

‘Where is the benefit of VAR?’

Dundee were poor overall but Docherty couldn’t hide his frustration with the failure of the technology.

The Dundee boss said: “There was an offside decision to make, there is technology there to determine whether it isn’t offside but it didn’t work.

“They couldn’t tell whether it was on or offside when they drew the lines so for me, where is the benefit from VAR?

“It is a huge decision in the 89th minute of a derby. You have a situation there where the referee makes a decision but he can be assisted by the technology we have but he’s not.

“That’s the bottom line.

“There are three teams in every match you play, the home team, the away team and the officials team.

“All teams need to work together and that team of officials need help from VAR and they never got that today because they couldn’t determine whether it was offside or onside.”

He added: “If there is a penalty kick you then have an opportunity to go and save that.

“So I don’t understand and even going to speak to the referee and the delegate I am still no further forward.

“Listen, we need to take ownership of our stuff in the game but again I have always asked for clarity and consistency and communication but that today – and to take for as long as it did in the stadium – I don’t see the point.

“I don’t think VAR is improving things.”

Great start

There was only one change from Dundee’s win at Motherwell with Scott Fraser not able to shake off the knock picked up at Motherwell.

Mo Sylla returned in his place with Jordan McGhee also missing out.

The match started off brightly for the Dee with a mistake at the back from Jack Sanders allowing Murray in behind.

Trevor Carson had sent a long ball forward and the Saints defender made the fatal mistake of letting the ball bounce.

Murray stole in to lift the ball over the goalkeeper before chesting in from close range.

Seconds later it was almost 2-0 as Ziyad Larkeche saw a fierce low effort saved by Ross Sinclair’s feet.

However, instead of building on the early lead the Dark Blues sat back and struggled to keep possession.

St Johnstone were dominating and should have equalised on 34 minutes as an error at the back allowed Adama Sidibeh to run through on goal.

Carson, though, stood up and blocked the striker’s effort.

The half-time whistle came with Dundee leading but St Johnstone very much on top with possession 72% to 28% in favour of the visitors.

Sleepy Dee

The break was an opportunity for the Dark Blues to regroup but it was the Perth side who continued to press.

Carson needed to be at his best once again to deny Benjamin Kimpioka’s header.

On 64 minutes the equaliser finally came. Not long on the pitch, substitute Carey cut inside on the flank and whipped a fierce low effort across goal and into the far corner.

Dundee kept up their sleepy display before boss Docherty tried to inject some life into his side with three attacking substitutes, swapping both wing-backs for forwards.

A couple of shots from Scott Tiffoney and Seb Palmer-Houlden threatened the Saints goal but it was the visitors who had the chance to win it on 86 minutes.

Lewis Neilson, though, headed straight at Carson.

With that it appeared to be heading for a 1-1 draw, only for the ball to drop for Clark on 90 minutes to bundle home.

That lengthy VAR check followed but eventually, after explanations to both managers, the goal was given and St Johnstone picked up a huge win.

Dundee, meanwhile, have plenty of work to do.

Went for the win

Docherty admitted his side didn’t control the match anywhere near as much as he’d hoped.

However, the manner of the winning goal – VAR and all – was hugely frustrating for the Dens boss.

“I wanted more control but it was heading for a 1-1 and then we could have picked the bones out of it,” Docherty added.

“To then lose it from a set-play at the end, amid all that confusion, is bitterly disappointing.

“It’s frustrating, especially after we kept a clean sheet at a difficult venue last week.

“But we made attacking changes and I always want to be brave and hope to win the game.

“To lose it from a set-play is something we need to go through and learn from.”

Teams

Dundee (3-5-2): Carson, C Robertson, Koumetio, Astley, Ingram (Adewumi 69), Larkeche (Palmer-Houlden 69), Sylla (Braybrooke 46), F Robertson, Cameron (Mulligan 82), Main (Tiffoney 69), Murray.

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Portales, Vetro.

St Johnstone (4-3-1-2): Sinclair, Raymond (Cameron 58), Sanders, Neilson, Holt, Clark, Wright, Sidibeh (Kirk 88), Smith (Carey 58), Sprangler, Kimpioka.

Subs not used: Rae, Essel, Kucheriavyi, McPake, Keltjens, Franczak.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

VAR: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 6,548