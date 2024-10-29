Police searching for man last seen in Dundee city centre

Police are appealing for information to trace a man last seen in Dundee city centre.

Shawn Divin was in the Ward Road area at around 6.25pm on Monday before his disappearance.

The 29-year-old is described as being 5ft 9in and of slim build with receding dark hair.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black bottoms, and dark trainers.

Sergeant Rachel McQueen said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on Shawn’s whereabouts to contact police.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3097 of Monday October 28, 2024.