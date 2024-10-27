The story of Dunfermline’s defeat to Falkirk: Worrying record, personal nightmare and possible shake-up come under scrutiny

Dunfermline tasted defeat at the Falkirk Stadium for the first time in seven years on Saturday.

The loss to their bitter rivals served up a double dose of disappointment against the Bairns so far this season.

Whilst John McGlynn’s side fly high at the top of the Championship, the Pars languish in second-bottom spot in the table, just a point above Airdrie at the foot.

Courier Sport has analysed the action to see where it all went wrong for James McPake’s side.

One win in ten

Dunfermline went into this ‘derby’ on the back of a record of just two defeats from their previous eight matches.

Not, on paper at least, the terrible form that some supporters would claim.

But statistics can be dressed up to support any argument and detractors will point to just one victory from ten league outings.

To sit a massive 20 points adrift of Falkirk at the summit makes for difficult reading for everyone associated with the Pars.

However, one Bairns employee told Courier Sport the Fifers had been their club’s most difficult opponents at home all season.

There were plenty of bits and pieces of the Dunfermline display that were encouraging.

Chances, again, were created; at times, Falkirk were harried out of their usual passing game; there was a physicality and determination about the visitors; and the substitutes made an impact off the bench.

But, ultimately, it all added up to nothing. And especially against your rivals, the result is everything.

The visit on Tuesday of Livingston means there can be no stewing over the defeat.

But the undefeated Lions may not be the best opponents for a team licking their wounds.

Double trouble

Chris Hamilton has been a dependable servant for Dunfermline since joining from Hearts two years ago.

Entrusted with the captain’s armband, the boyhood Pars supporter wears his heart on his sleeve.

Whether in midfield or in defence, the 23-year-old always gives his all on the pitch.

And, all too often after a defeat, he is also the player asked to front up to the media.

However, Saturday is one afternoon he will be desperate to forget as quickly as possible.

Falkirk’s opening goal was fortuitous in the extreme and Hamilton was on the wrong end of the bad luck.

Ethan Ross should have scored but struck the post – only for the rebound to then ricochet off Hamilton and agonisingly over the line.

It spoiled what had been a solid opening for Dunfermline.

Falkirk’s second goal was a disaster. Hamilton’s ball forward from a short goal-kick was poor and Tobi Oluwayemi’s parry of Aidan Nesbitt’s resulting shot then bounced back of the defender again before Calvin Miller poked home.

When his header from a Joe Chalmers free-kick was booted clear by Luke Graham to prevent a late equaliser it was clear it was a day when nothing would go right for Hamilton.

Triple substitution

With a near fully-fit squad – Chris Kane’s calf injury saw him sit out the trip across the Forth – comes options for McPake.

That was clear just seven minutes into the second-half at the Falkirk Stadium.

It was perhaps a surprise the Pars boss looked to his bench so quickly after the interval. But it was certainly a positive move.

Dunfermline’s forward players had done a lot of running to try to plug the holes the Bairns are adept at finding in defences.

So, off went Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and Craig Wighton and in their place came David Wotherspoon, Josh Cooper and Dapo Mebude.

Mebude, in particular, made an impact with his speed and direct running, whilst Wotherspoon flighted in a delicious free-kick for Lewis McCann’s goal 18 minutes from time.

With Kyle Benedictus, Sam Fisher and Tommy Fogarty all providing defensive alternatives and Joe Chalmers and Taylor Sutherland also being thrown into the mix in the second-half, there are now viable choices for McPake to shake things up.

There were some good performances amongst the starting XI, from the likes of Kieran Ngwenya, Sam Young and Craig Clay.

But others previously regarded as first picks should be fearing for their places in the search for a winning formula.