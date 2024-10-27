The story of Dunfermline’s defeat to Falkirk: Worrying record, personal nightmare and possible shake-up come under scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

The story of Dunfermline’s defeat to Falkirk: Worrying record, personal nightmare and possible shake-up come under scrutiny

Courier Sport takes a look at the main talking points from the Pars' 2-1 loss against their bitter rivals.

Craig Clay looks dejected at full-time after Dunfermline's defeat against Falkirk.
Craig Clay looks dejected at full-time after Dunfermline's defeat against Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline tasted defeat at the Falkirk Stadium for the first time in seven years on Saturday.

The loss to their bitter rivals served up a double dose of disappointment against the Bairns so far this season.

Whilst John McGlynn’s side fly high at the top of the Championship, the Pars languish in second-bottom spot in the table, just a point above Airdrie at the foot.

Courier Sport has analysed the action to see where it all went wrong for James McPake’s side.

Falkirk celebrate their opening goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
League leaders Falkirk were the ones celebrating after their 2-1 victory. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

One win in ten

Dunfermline went into this ‘derby’ on the back of a record of just two defeats from their previous eight matches.

Not, on paper at least, the terrible form that some supporters would claim.

But statistics can be dressed up to support any argument and detractors will point to just one victory from ten league outings.

To sit a massive 20 points adrift of Falkirk at the summit makes for difficult reading for everyone associated with the Pars.

However, one Bairns employee told Courier Sport the Fifers had been their club’s most difficult opponents at home all season.

James McPake hides his face in his hands during the defeat to Falkirk.
James McPake could not believe what he saw from his Dunfermline side at times against Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

There were plenty of bits and pieces of the Dunfermline display that were encouraging.

Chances, again, were created; at times, Falkirk were harried out of their usual passing game; there was a physicality and determination about the visitors; and the substitutes made an impact off the bench.

But, ultimately, it all added up to nothing. And especially against your rivals, the result is everything.

The visit on Tuesday of Livingston means there can be no stewing over the defeat.

But the undefeated Lions may not be the best opponents for a team licking their wounds.

Double trouble

Chris Hamilton has been a dependable servant for Dunfermline since joining from Hearts two years ago.

Entrusted with the captain’s armband, the boyhood Pars supporter wears his heart on his sleeve.

Whether in midfield or in defence, the 23-year-old always gives his all on the pitch.

And, all too often after a defeat, he is also the player asked to front up to the media.

However, Saturday is one afternoon he will be desperate to forget as quickly as possible.

Pars skipper Chris Hamilton and Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait clash in the box.
Chris Hamilton was involved in a second-half penalty call when Dylan Tait was instead booked for simulation. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Falkirk’s opening goal was fortuitous in the extreme and Hamilton was on the wrong end of the bad luck.

Ethan Ross should have scored but struck the post – only for the rebound to then ricochet off Hamilton and agonisingly over the line.

It spoiled what had been a solid opening for Dunfermline.

Falkirk’s second goal was a disaster. Hamilton’s ball forward from a short goal-kick was poor and Tobi Oluwayemi’s parry of Aidan Nesbitt’s resulting shot then bounced back of the defender again before Calvin Miller poked home.

When his header from a Joe Chalmers free-kick was booted clear by Luke Graham to prevent a late equaliser it was clear it was a day when nothing would go right for Hamilton.

Triple substitution

With a near fully-fit squad – Chris Kane’s calf injury saw him sit out the trip across the Forth – comes options for McPake.

That was clear just seven minutes into the second-half at the Falkirk Stadium.

It was perhaps a surprise the Pars boss looked to his bench so quickly after the interval. But it was certainly a positive move.

Dunfermline’s forward players had done a lot of running to try to plug the holes the Bairns are adept at finding in defences.

So, off went Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and Craig Wighton and in their place came David Wotherspoon, Josh Cooper and Dapo Mebude.

David Wotherspoon warms up.
David Wotherspoon came off the bench to provide the assist for Lewis McCann’s goal. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Mebude, in particular, made an impact with his speed and direct running, whilst Wotherspoon flighted in a delicious free-kick for Lewis McCann’s goal 18 minutes from time.

With Kyle Benedictus, Sam Fisher and Tommy Fogarty all providing defensive alternatives and Joe Chalmers and Taylor Sutherland also being thrown into the mix in the second-half, there are now viable choices for McPake to shake things up.

There were some good performances amongst the starting XI, from the likes of Kieran Ngwenya, Sam Young and Craig Clay.

But others previously regarded as first picks should be fearing for their places in the search for a winning formula.

More from Football

Contrasting emotions as Aberdeen grab the points against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts…
St Johnstone fans unfurl a banner at full-time to mark their victory at Dens Park.
6 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari and Saints look like a perfect…
St Johnstone celebrate their equaliser through Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
4 Dundee talking points as VAR farce adds to abject display in defeat to…
Peter Ambrose, No.32, wheels away in celebration
Jim Goodwin insists better team won as Dundee United fall to Aberdeen defeat
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
'I don't see the point': Tony Docherty blasts VAR after controversial late winner sees…
2
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake with assistant Dave Mackay.
James McPake gives verdict on Dunfermline's defeat to Falkirk as 'criminal' defending comes under…
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's win.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari praises 1,500 Perth fans for playing their part in…
Aaron Comrie challenges for a high ball for Dunfermline Athletic.
6 games unbeaten at the Falkirk Stadium: Dunfermline's red cards, former Bairns and bragging…
Fin Robertson
Remarkable Fin Robertson stat revealed as Dundee star picks out two Dens stalwarts as…
Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Ryan Strain: Hamstring tear like 'being booted', mental strength and ‘no d***heads’ Dundee United

Conversation