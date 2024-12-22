St Andrews University hit by ‘substantial increase’ in financial deficit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews University hit by ‘substantial increase’ in financial deficit

The historic institution is reviewing spending plans and cutting back on recruitment.

By Justin Bowie
St Andrews University
St Andrews University's deficit has increased. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

St Andrews University has seen a “substantial increase” in its deficit due to a “significant” drop in the number of postgraduate international students.

The historic institution is £4.4 million in the red and will “recast” its financial plans for the years ahead to try to plug the black hole.

University bosses have said recruitment for some posts will be frozen, but there are no plans for any redundancies.

It comes as nearby Dundee University faces “inevitable” job losses due to a huge £30 million funding gap which threatens the institution’s future.

Sources told The Courier they were much more relaxed about the position of St Andrews compared to other universities such as Dundee currently in crisis.

Documents show the Fife institution’s fee intake from international students was £840,000 under what was hoped for 2024-25.

The university brought in 129 fewer postgraduate students from abroad than planned.

But this was partially offset by the target for overseas undergraduates being exceeded by 90.

St Andrews principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

University Principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone wrote to staff in October outlining plans to improve the financial outlook.

The university also pointed to the “additional burden” of the UK Government’s decision to increase national insurance for employers.

A spokesperson said: “Financial challenges facing the sector, especially those relating to long-term under-investment by governments and a significant drop in overseas postgraduate recruitment, are very well documented.

“Significant progress has been made to improve our in-year position thanks to the cooperation and support of staff and students.

“We have not had to consider measures such as redundancies or a travel ban, which are being implemented at other institutions.”

The university is in a better financial position now than it was four years ago when it faced a £25 million black hole.

The Courier has reported extensively on the crisis at nearby Dundee University.

Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned.
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie resigned. Image: University of Dundee.

Earlier this month under-fire principal Iain Gillespie suddenly quit his post.

We revealed how he took lucrative trips abroad including a stay at a luxury Hong Kong hotel despite the university’s precarious situation.

Staff at the university overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in the institution’s remaining management team earlier this week.

Conversation