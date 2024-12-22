Raith Rovers manager hunt: Who are the early runners and riders in search for Neill Collins’ successor?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers manager hunt: Who are the early runners and riders in search for Neill Collins’ successor?

The Stark's Park outfit are looking for a new boss after Collins departed for a return to the United States.

Former Raith Rovers managers Ian Murray and Neill Collins, and a question mark.
Who will Raith Rovers turn to next after Ian Murray and Neill Collins reigns. Image: SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers are now looking for their third manager in the space of just over four months following the surprise exit of Neill Collins.

The 41-year-old has departed for Californian side Sacramento Republic in the USL Championship after only 15 games in charge at Stark’s Park.

The obvious candidate for any Championship side seeking a new boss would be Ian Murray following his exploits in taking Raith to the Premiership play-off final last season.

But, with that clearly a non-starter for the Kirkcaldy club following the way he was sacked in August, where do they turn next?

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins shouts orders during the defeat to Morton.
Neill Collins during his short time as Raith Rovers manager. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Two others from their last hunt are also now out of the picture, with David Healy performing a U-turn and reneging on his agreement to join Rovers to instead stay at Linfield on an improved deal.

And Collins himself was said by chief executive Andy Barrowman to be the number one choice when he was surprisingly named as Murray’s successor in September.

Courier Sport takes a look at some familiar names and other emerging talents who are possibilities for the job.

Charlie Adam

The former Dundee, Stoke City, Liverpool and Rangers midfielder is freshly out of work after being sacked by Fleetwood Town.

He was unable to keep the club in League One last season after being appointed on Hogmanay last year.

Has been praised by Fleetwood for his ‘commitment and professionalism’ but paid the price for a disastrous run of just one win in 12 games.

Gordon Forrest

A native Fifer, Forrest began his playing career at Raith before turning out for Livingston, East Fife and Berwick Rangers.

After coaching with the Scottish FA, he had spells with East Fife and in New Zealand and Canada before assisting Robbie Neilson at Dundee United and Hearts.

Since leaving Hearts with the sacking of Steven Naismith in September, he has worked briefly for Chinese Super League club Shenzhen Peng City but is now out of contract.

Gordon Forrest addresses the media during his time with Dundee United.
Gordon Forrest during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Liam Fox

Currently first-team coach at Hearts, the former Dundee United boss spent two years at Raith as a player.

After originally cutting his teeth unsuccessfully as manager of Cowdenbeath, the 40-year-old appeared more suited to life as a coach with spells at Hearts, Livingston and United.

Stepped into the manager’s role at Tannadice following the sacking of Jack Ross but left with the team sitting bottom of the Premiership.

Craig Levein

Has already had a spell in charge in Kirkcaldy, having been appointed by his boyhood heroes on a non-contract basis in September 2006.

He left just the following month to take over at Dundee United, where his success led to the Scotland job.

Most recently, however, after narrowly keeping St Johnstone in the Premiership last season, he was axed following a poor start to the campaign.

Craig Levein looks pensive.
Craig Levein is out of work after being sacked by St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Gary Naysmith

No stranger to life in Fife after three and a half seasons in charge at East Fife.

The former Hearts, Everton and Scotland defender then went on to have two and a half years full-time at Queen of the South and a year at Edinburgh City.

Has been reviving his managerial reputation with Stenhousemuir, where he led them to the League Two championship last season – their first ever title – and to their current third spot in League One.

John Potter

Ruled himself out of the Raith job the last time after the sacking of Ian Murray.

Heavily involved in his position as technical director, the former Dunfermline defender and manager has again stepped in as interim boss with assistant Colin Cameron.

After the dugout turbulence so far this season, some have suggested he could be an option for the rest of the campaign.

John Potter gives instructions during Raith Rovers' win over Partick Thistle.
Technical director John Potter has stepped in as interim boss at Raith Rovers. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Barry Robson

With the likes of Aberdeen coach Peter Leven and Celtic B manager Darren O’Dea reportedly considered the last time, Rovers have shown themselves keen on younger managers.

Robson, now 46, earned his stripes at Aberdeen as a youth coach before impressing as an interim boss on two separate occasions.

However, after ten months at the helm permanently, he was sacked by the Dons in January this year.

Kevin Thomson

The ex-Hibernian and Scotland midfielder is another who first made strides in youth coaching with former club Rangers.

He then took over at Kelty Hearts in May 2021 and worked under current Raith co-owner Dean Mckenzie and chief executive Andy Barrowman.

After impressively steering the Fife club to their League Two title in 2022, the now 40-year-old left on a high but has failed to land another top job since and is running his own youth academy.

Kevin Thomson shouts instructions on the sidelines.
Kevin Thomson made a big impression during his successful season-long spell in charge of Kelty Hearts. Image: SNS.

Michael Tidser

The former Morton midfielder joined Kelty Hearts as a player in 2020 and has gone on to play more than 130 times for the club.

A key figure in the League Two title success in 2022, he took over as player-manager in May 2023 following the departure of John Potter for his post at Raith.

Currently has Kelty sitting second in League One, just two points adrift of leaders Arbroath, and pulled off an eye-catching Premier Sports Cup victory over Hibs back in July.

Conversation