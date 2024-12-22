Fife Woman dies after emergency services respond to ‘concern call’ in Glenrothes Police and paramedics were called to the Haddington Crescent area on Saturday evening. By Finn Nixon December 22 2024, 2:11pm December 22 2024, 2:11pm Share Woman dies after emergency services respond to ‘concern call’ in Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5150508/woman-dies-after-police-attend-concern-call-glenrothes/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to the Haddington Crescent area of Glenrothes on Saturday evening. Image: Google Maps Emergency services were called to a residential area of Glenrothes this weekend following a ‘concern call’ for a woman. Police and paramedics attended a property in the Haddington Crescent area at around 8.10pm on Saturday evening. Today, Police Scotland confirmed a woman died after she was taken to hospital. Her death is being treated as “unexplained” but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10pm on Saturday 2024, we were called to a report of concern for a woman in the Haddington Crescent area of Glenrothes. “Emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital, however died a short time later. “The death is currently being treated as unexplained however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
