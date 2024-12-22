Woman dies after emergency services respond to ‘concern call’ in Glenrothes

Emergency services were called to a residential area of Glenrothes this weekend following a ‘concern call’ for a woman.

Police and paramedics attended a property in the Haddington Crescent area at around 8.10pm on Saturday evening.

Today, Police Scotland confirmed a woman died after she was taken to hospital.

Her death is being treated as “unexplained” but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10pm on Saturday 2024, we were called to a report of concern for a woman in the Haddington Crescent area of Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital, however died a short time later.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”