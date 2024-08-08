John Potter on vacant Raith Rovers manager’s job and his role in hunt for Ian Murray’s replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Potter on vacant Raith Rovers manager’s job and his role in hunt for Ian Murray’s replacement

The Stark's Park side axed Murray after just one league game of the new season.

Raith Rovers technical director John Potter.
Technical director John Potter has taken the reins at Raith Rovers as interim boss. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

John Potter has ruled himself out of the running to be the next Raith Rovers head coach, insisting he is fully committed to his overarching role as technical director.

The former Dunfermline player and manager, and Hibernian and Sunderland number two, had been mentioned as a possible successor at Stark’s Park following the surprise sacking of Ian Murray.

He has taken the reins as interim boss alongside assistant-manager Colin Cameron and will lead the team into Saturday’s home clash with Partick Thistle.

But the 44-year-old has no interest in staying in the job beyond the coming days.

Ian Murray and Raith Rovers technical director John Potter in discussion.
Raith Rovers technical director John Potter (right) worked closely with departed manager Ian Murray. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“No, it’s not for me,” he told Courier Sport when asked if he had any interest in the post in the long-term. “I made that decision last year, to come and do this technical director role.

“And I think when you commit to something like that you commit to it.

“My job was probably brought in [by the club] because of moments like this, where something changes in terms of the manager.

“Hpefully everything else goes as smoothly as we can make it.

“The staff will stay the same, in terms of the football staff we have at the moment. And the players have got to get on with it.

‘As smooth as we can’

“That’s kind of why I’m here, to keep that as smooth as we can.

“I’m fully committed to trying to get a result on Saturday.

“And then when the new manager comes in I’ll go back to being the technical director.

“But I’ll be here to help him in any way I can, whether that’s on the pitch or off the pitch.”

As well as stepping in to lead preparations on the training pitch this week, Potter is also involved with chief executive Andy Barrowman and the Raith board in the hunt for the new manager.

John Potter has taken over as interim boss at Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

In addition to that process, there are still also discussions taking place about player recruitment.

“It’s been busy, I can guarantee you that,” he smiled. “I’ve not seen my wife and kids for about three days!

“But that’s my job. We’ve got good staff here that can look after their departments, and they’ve been a big help.

“I’ve been working closely with Colin [Cameron] and Robbie [Thomson, goalkeeping coach], in terms of training and the organisation side.

“It’s been a busy few days but we have to try to concentrate on the game on Saturday, because that’s the most important thing just now.

Potter: ‘Get the right man’

“But, at the same time in the background, I’m working alongside Andy and the board and the guys to try to get the new manager and get the right man in.”

The caretaker boss has revealed the playing squad was surprised by the club’s decision to axe Murray on Sunday. It came just one match into the new league season.

But footballers are pretty resilient and most have seen this scenario play out on plenty of other occasions in their careers.

“Monday was difficult for the players,” he added. “The news was probably a shock to some of the players.

“Everyone goes through it. It’s not nice, but it’s part of football. These things happen.

John Potter pictured with Aidan Connolly and Lewis Stevenson during a Raith Rovers training session.
John Potter, pictured with Aidan Connolly (left) and Lewis Stevenson, has also been involved in the recruitment of Raith Rovers’ new manager. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“Then Tuesday, they were back at it. They’re footballers, that’s what they do, they want to play and prepare for the game.

“The players have got to concentrate on their jobs, and in the main they have. They’ve been really good.

“Monday was a little bit quieter. But then Tuesday morning comes and the preparation for Saturday has been very, very good.

“There’ll be a new man coming in. The most important thing is that, as a club, we make sure we get back on track and try to get three points on Saturday.”

