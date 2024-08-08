Car window smashed with brick outside Dundee takeaway while driver was talking to man

Police are appealing for information after a car window was smashed with a brick outside a takeaway in Dundee.

The car, a red Nissan Micra, was parked at Dino’s on Brownhill Road at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Officers say a man approached the car and spoke with the driver while another man threw a brick through one of the windows.

The first man is described as white, about 6ft, with dark hair and a beard.

He was wearing black hoodie with hood up, dark jogger bottoms and was on a bike.

The second man was wearing dark clothing and had face covered and hood up.

Two other men nearby were wearing face coverings.

After the incident three of the men made off in the direction of Balgarthno Place with the remaining man making off towards Balgarthno Road.

Constable Barrie from Lochee Police Office said: “I would appeal for anyone with information that can assist our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/0280725/24″.