Carnoustie golf links consultation goes live for locals to have their say on major changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie golf links consultation goes live for locals to have their say on major changes

Ambitious plans would see a new body set up to control the town's three courses and Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

By Graham Brown
Tiger Woods hits an approach to the 18th during the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS
Tiger Woods hits an approach to the 18th during the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS

A long-awaited public consultation on plans to shape the future of golf in Carnoustie has been launched.

Local players are being urged to deliver their feedback on the far-reaching proposals.

It is the first step in a plan to transform how the council-run courses are managed.

And the current links management want to see a new company have overall control of the courses alongside the running of Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Links House at Carnoustie.
Links House, home of Carnoustie Golf Links team. Image: DC Thomson

Their vision includes a plan to pump millions of pounds into redevelopment of the venue overlooking the Championship links.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee say change is vital if the world-famous Angus course is to hold onto its Open Championship status.

Lengthy journey to public consultation

Earlier this month, a special meeting of Angus Council agreed to take the proposals to public consultation.

It followed years of talks between the council and links management – with warnings the delays could cost the area prestigious events including the blue riband contest for the Claret Jug.

And the six-week consultation has now gone live.

It provides the greatest detail yet around GCLMC plans to establish a new operating company – Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) – to take over the day-to-day running of the links.

CGHH already owns and runs Carnoustie Golf Hotel after an investor deal struck in 2023.

It has spend almost £1.5m on a ‘sparkle’ refurbishment of the 96-bedroom hotel. And another £1m is earmarked for the club and spa area later this year.

Access agreement for local golfers

Key elements of the consultation include access for local golfers and the price they will pay to play.

Those are covered in a Golf Access Rights Agreement (GARA).

Season ticket prices for the Carnoustie courses – Burnside, Buddon and Championship – are already set until 2026. By then the cost for all three will be £794 a year.

The GARA proposes an annual Consumer Price Index adjustment. But it also plans to build in a +/- 2% adjustment option, and a five-year review.

GCLMC say that the present season ticket situation has a 44% cost subsidy.

And the agreement would aim to clarify golf access around:

  • What constitutes a season ticket holder tee-time
  • What constitutes a visitor tee-time
  • Allowances for club priorities, competitions and organised groups
  • How and when tee-times can be booked
  • Arrangements for the creation and removal of ticket types

CGLMC say their aim is to protect access for local players at a fair price in the long-term.

“The golf courses are a hugely important asset for the public and the local economy so making best use of the courses now and into the future is a vital consideration,” they add.

The survey is available on Engage Angus online until September 18.

The consultation will include two public drop-in events at Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Angus Council GCLMC and their investment partners will be represented to explain the proposals and answer questions.

Those will take place on:

Tuesday August 13 from 2pm to 5pm

Wednesday September 4 from 4pm to 7pm

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Thrums owner Dave Clark with daughters Ellen and Freya. Image: Dave Clark/Graham & Sibbald
Owner puts Kirriemuir hotel up for sale after 33 years
Damage caused in the latest Lunan Bay incident. Image: Lunan Bay Communities Partnership
Partying teens blamed for trashing Lunan Bay in latest summer incident
Bins in Angus may go unemptied.
Advice issued to Angus residents as bin strikes set to cause major disruption
Ross Murphy in the River South Esk downstream of Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet the Brechin man who found a 4,000-year-old carved stone on a local river…
2
General election payment row
Anger over delay of general election payments to Angus workers
The pile of waste at the rear of the shops on Arbroath High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sepa probe as 'unbelievable amount of waste' dumped behind Arbroath High Street shops
High Court in Edinburgh.
Forfar driver hit knife-wielding rival with car in front garden
Matt Kinghorn is midway through his 200-mile walk to North Berwick. Image: Matt Kinghorn
Mental health campaigner Matt passes through Tayside on 200-mile 'walkie talkie' mission to help…
New Wynd in Montrose is being auctioned as a tenanted business opportunity. Image: Google Maps
Montrose Argos premises up for auction with £700k price tag
Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story will premiere at LandxSea. Image: National Geographic/Charlie Hamilton James
Montrose coastal erosion summit to feature in second LandxSea film festival

Conversation