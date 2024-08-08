Carnoustie golf links consultation goes live for locals to have their say on major changes

A long-awaited public consultation on plans to shape the future of golf in Carnoustie has been launched.

Local players are being urged to deliver their feedback on the far-reaching proposals.

It is the first step in a plan to transform how the council-run courses are managed.

And the current links management want to see a new company have overall control of the courses alongside the running of Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Their vision includes a plan to pump millions of pounds into redevelopment of the venue overlooking the Championship links.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee say change is vital if the world-famous Angus course is to hold onto its Open Championship status.

Lengthy journey to public consultation

Earlier this month, a special meeting of Angus Council agreed to take the proposals to public consultation.

It followed years of talks between the council and links management – with warnings the delays could cost the area prestigious events including the blue riband contest for the Claret Jug.

And the six-week consultation has now gone live.

It provides the greatest detail yet around GCLMC plans to establish a new operating company – Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) – to take over the day-to-day running of the links.

CGHH already owns and runs Carnoustie Golf Hotel after an investor deal struck in 2023.

It has spend almost £1.5m on a ‘sparkle’ refurbishment of the 96-bedroom hotel. And another £1m is earmarked for the club and spa area later this year.

Access agreement for local golfers

Key elements of the consultation include access for local golfers and the price they will pay to play.

Those are covered in a Golf Access Rights Agreement (GARA).

Season ticket prices for the Carnoustie courses – Burnside, Buddon and Championship – are already set until 2026. By then the cost for all three will be £794 a year.

The GARA proposes an annual Consumer Price Index adjustment. But it also plans to build in a +/- 2% adjustment option, and a five-year review.

GCLMC say that the present season ticket situation has a 44% cost subsidy.

And the agreement would aim to clarify golf access around:

What constitutes a season ticket holder tee-time

What constitutes a visitor tee-time

Allowances for club priorities, competitions and organised groups

How and when tee-times can be booked

Arrangements for the creation and removal of ticket types

CGLMC say their aim is to protect access for local players at a fair price in the long-term.

“The golf courses are a hugely important asset for the public and the local economy so making best use of the courses now and into the future is a vital consideration,” they add.

The survey is available on Engage Angus online until September 18.

The consultation will include two public drop-in events at Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Angus Council GCLMC and their investment partners will be represented to explain the proposals and answer questions.

Those will take place on:

Tuesday August 13 from 2pm to 5pm

Wednesday September 4 from 4pm to 7pm