Carnoustie Links chief warns council landlords of risk to billion pound dream for the future of Open venue

Carnoustie golf bosses have been promised the pace will be upped to drive forward a billion pound vision to protect the jewel in Angus’s sporting crown.

They want to strike a new 125-year lease deal with landlords Angus Council who own three town courses including the world-famous Championship links.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee say it is critical to ensure the return of prestigious championships such as The Open.

The plans were first presented to the council four years’ ago.

And in a showdown with councillors, Links chief executive Michael Wells could barely conceal his frustration over the slow progress.

He told a marathon six-hour council meeting: “Our reputation and credibility is on the line.”

It came in the week The Courier exclusively revealed the links committee is to buy and redevelop the landmark Carnoustie Golf Hotel overlooking the 1st tee and 18th green of the Championship course.

Options for the future

Angus Council’s chief executive has described the future direction of the links’ management as one of the biggest decisions the authority will ever take.

The current 55-year lease runs out in 2033.

CGLMC want a 125-year deal and will form a new company to sub-lease the Championship, Burnside and Buddon courses.

The council has already admitted the status quo is not an option, but it is looking at the possibility of its own management arrangement, or tweaking the CGLMC plan.

But authority bosses say progress has been stymied by a range of factors.

Those include the pandemic, cost of living crisis, staff pressures and arranging support for Ukrainian refugees.

‘Golf if not life and death’

And Mr Wells said he recognised those pressures.

“I respect completely that golf is not as important as health, social care, education and real matters of life and death,” he said.

“Carnoustie Golf Links is not charged with supporting those critical areas.

“But we are expected to protect and look after the asset on behalf of Angus Council.

“We thought this process would be concluded last year, but nothing has moved on.

“Adhering to the timeline now is critical.

“This is about securing the return of The Open long-term and creating a world-leading destination resort to potentially deliver over £1billion of economic benefit to Scotland – £500m of which will reside in Angus.”

He added: “There must be a recognition of the reality of the timescales we are working to for this vision.

“Does the council understand the consequences of further delays on the long-term sustainability on the gold courses at Carnoustie?”

And he warned there was a risk of “deal drift” from potential inward investors.

“They have stuck around for so long, but the reality is time shifts,” he said.

“It may be just golf to some, but it is a proper grown up business.

“But we are a local business operating on a global platform.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity.

“Angus has a wonderful opportunity to realise transformational investment in one of its key assets.”

What happens now?

Councillors agreed to pump an extra £125,000 into investigating the range of options and carrying out a public consultation on the links’ future.

Specialist legal advisers are being appointed and a council team has been set up to oversee the plan.

It hopes to be ready to go to public consultation by September and report the outcome to councillors before the end of the year.

And a target of early 2023 has been set for a firm decision on links’ future