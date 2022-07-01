Carnoustie Links chief warns council landlords of risk to billion pound dream for the future of Open venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie Links chief warns council landlords of risk to billion pound dream for the future of Open venue

By Graham Brown
July 1 2022, 12.48pm Updated: July 1 2022, 12.55pm
Carnoustie last hosted The Open in 2018.
Carnoustie last hosted The Open in 2018.

Carnoustie golf bosses have been promised the pace will be upped to drive forward a billion pound vision to protect the jewel in Angus’s sporting crown.

They want to strike a new 125-year lease deal with landlords Angus Council who own three town courses including the world-famous Championship links.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee say it is critical to ensure the return of prestigious championships such as The Open.

The plans were first presented to the council four years’ ago.

Francesco Molinari
The plans emerged in the wake of Francesco Molinari’s 2019 Open Championship triumph at Carnoustie.

And in a showdown with councillors, Links chief executive Michael Wells could barely conceal his frustration over the slow progress.

He told a marathon six-hour council meeting: “Our reputation and credibility is on the line.”

It came in the week The Courier exclusively revealed the links committee is to buy and redevelop the landmark Carnoustie Golf Hotel overlooking the 1st tee and 18th green of the Championship course.

Options for the future

Angus Council’s chief executive has described the future direction of the links’ management as one of the biggest decisions the authority will ever take.

The current 55-year lease runs out in 2033.

CGLMC want a 125-year deal and will form a new company to sub-lease the Championship, Burnside and Buddon courses.

The council has already admitted the status quo is not an option, but it is looking at the possibility of its own management arrangement, or tweaking the CGLMC plan.

Carnoustie Links
The Links House HQ of CGLMC. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

But authority bosses say progress has been stymied by a range of factors.

Those include the pandemic, cost of living crisis, staff pressures and arranging support for Ukrainian refugees.

‘Golf if not life and death’

And Mr Wells said he recognised those pressures.

“I respect completely that golf is not as important as health, social care, education and real matters of life and death,” he said.

“Carnoustie Golf Links is not charged with supporting those critical areas.

“But we are expected to protect and look after the asset on behalf of Angus Council.

“We thought this process would be concluded last year, but nothing has moved on.

“Adhering to the timeline now is critical.

“This is about securing the return of The Open long-term and creating a world-leading destination resort to potentially deliver over £1billion of economic benefit to Scotland – £500m of which will reside in Angus.”

Michael Wells
Carnoustie links chief executive Mike Wells.

He added: “There must be a recognition of the reality of the timescales we are working to for this vision.

“Does the council understand the consequences of further delays on the long-term sustainability on the gold courses at Carnoustie?”

And he warned there was a risk of “deal drift” from potential inward investors.

“They have stuck around for so long, but the reality is time shifts,” he said.

“It may be just golf to some, but it is a proper grown up business.

“But we are a local business operating on a global platform.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity.

“Angus has a wonderful opportunity to realise transformational investment in one of its key assets.”

What happens now?

Councillors agreed to pump an extra £125,000 into investigating the range of options and carrying out a public consultation on the links’ future.

Specialist legal advisers are being appointed and a council team has been set up to oversee the plan.

It hopes to be ready to go to public consultation by September and report the outcome to councillors before the end of the year.

And a target of early 2023 has been set for a firm decision on links’ future

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]