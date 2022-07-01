‘Disgusting’ swastika graffiti sprayed on abandoned Broughty Ferry bowling pavilion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have covered the walls of an abandoned Dundee bowling pavilion with “disgusting” graffiti including swastikas.

The latest damage to the building at Orchar Park in Broughty Ferry has sparked fears about the future of the property.

The graffiti is thought to have been sprayed earlier this week and follows concerns late last year about shuttered bowling pavilions in the city.

Ferry councillor Craig Duncan – who previously raised those concerns – is again calling for Dundee City Council to take action.

He said: “This attractive, much-loved and iconic pavilion has recently suffered several acts of similar vandalism.

“This latest outbreak of disgusting graffiti is merely another instance.

“I fear that unless security is urgently enhanced, these criminal acts will escalate in frequency and intensity.”

Residents ‘angry and baffled’ over disused pavilion

Mr Duncan says since the decision was taken to shut the bowling green at Orchar Park, he has sought assurances that the pavilion will be retained for community use.

He added: “The pavilion at Orchar Park has been more or less abandoned and has been subject to numerous intrusions through the obvious holes in the surrounding fence and hedge.

“Residents are angry and baffled as to why this facility has not been positively repurposed.

“I have received and passed on to the council several expressions of interest from groups and organisations who are interested in using this facility in full or in part.

“I absolutely do not want it to end up demolished like the former tennis pavilion on the Esplanade, which became an abandoned magnet for trouble and was left to deteriorate beyond economic repair, leading to demolition at considerable public expense.”

Alternative community use being looked at

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Repairs are under way at the Orchar Park Pavilion, following recent vandalism and will be completed at the earliest opportunity.

“We are currently in the process of finding an alternative community use for the former bowling green and associated buildings.

“The council aims to allow utilise this facility to be of positive community use, in a similar manner to the former Lochee Park and Fairmuir Park sites in the city.”

The spokesperson sad the matter has been reported to police, who say enquiries are at an early stage.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of graffiti at Orchar Park Pavilion at around 2.55pm on Friday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2123 of July 1.”