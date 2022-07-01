‘Disgusting’ swastika graffiti sprayed on abandoned Broughty Ferry bowling pavilion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Disgusting’ swastika graffiti sprayed on abandoned Broughty Ferry bowling pavilion

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 1 2022, 2.11pm Updated: July 1 2022, 5.16pm
Graffiti on the walls of the former bowling pavilion at Orchar Park.
Graffiti on the walls of the former bowling pavilion at Orchar Park.

Vandals have covered the walls of an abandoned Dundee bowling pavilion with “disgusting” graffiti including swastikas.

The latest damage to the building at Orchar Park in Broughty Ferry has sparked fears about the future of the property.

The graffiti is thought to have been sprayed earlier this week and follows concerns late last year about shuttered bowling pavilions in the city.

Ferry councillor Craig Duncan – who previously raised those concerns – is again calling for Dundee City Council to take action.

Several “disgusting” tags have been left on the building.

He said: “This attractive, much-loved and iconic pavilion has recently suffered several acts of similar vandalism.

“This latest outbreak of disgusting graffiti is merely another instance.

“I fear that unless security is urgently enhanced, these criminal acts will escalate in frequency and intensity.”

Residents ‘angry and baffled’ over disused pavilion

Mr Duncan says since the decision was taken to shut the bowling green at Orchar Park, he has sought assurances that the pavilion will be retained for community use.

He added: “The pavilion at Orchar Park has been more or less abandoned and has been subject to numerous intrusions through the obvious holes in the surrounding fence and hedge.

“Residents are angry and baffled as to why this facility has not been positively repurposed.

Craig Duncan outside the pavilion.

“I have received and passed on to the council several expressions of interest from groups and organisations who are interested in using this facility in full or in part.

“I absolutely do not want it to end up demolished like the former tennis pavilion on the Esplanade, which became an abandoned magnet for trouble and was left to deteriorate beyond economic repair, leading to demolition at considerable public expense.”

Alternative community use being looked at

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Repairs are under way at the Orchar Park Pavilion, following recent vandalism and will be completed at the earliest opportunity.

“We are currently in the process of finding an alternative community use for the former bowling green and associated buildings.

“The council aims to allow utilise this facility to be of positive community use, in a similar manner to the former Lochee Park and Fairmuir Park sites in the city.”

The spokesperson sad the matter has been reported to police, who say enquiries are at an early stage.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of graffiti at Orchar Park Pavilion at around 2.55pm on Friday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2123 of July 1.”

Dundee graffiti: When does art become vandalism?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]