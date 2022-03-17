VIDEO: Broughty Ferry pavilion finally demolished after years of graffiti and vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Demolition of the former tennis pavilion on the Esplanade at Broughty Ferry has begun.

Crews have knocked through the walls of the frequently vandalised building with the site due to be used for landscaping and access to the tennis courts.

It’s the second prominent building in the Ferry to be demolished in a matter of weeks.

Earlier this month the 19th Century Cambustay Hotel was demolished to make way for a new £10 million care home.

The house was built by Ferry jute baron Thomas Taylor, who lived in it from the mid to late 1800s.

The Cambustay, on Dalhousie Road, was best known as a hotel for most of the 20th century.