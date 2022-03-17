VIDEO: Broughty Ferry pavilion finally demolished after years of graffiti and vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
VIDEO: Broughty Ferry pavilion finally demolished after years of graffiti and vandalism

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 17 2022, 2.31pm Updated: March 17 2022, 4.11pm

Demolition of the former tennis pavilion on the Esplanade at Broughty Ferry has begun.

Crews have knocked through the walls of the frequently vandalised building with the site due to be used for landscaping and access to the tennis courts.

It was decided that the pavilion was in too poor a condition to be saved

It’s the second prominent building in the Ferry to be demolished in a matter of weeks.

Earlier this month the 19th Century Cambustay Hotel was demolished to make way for a new £10 million care home.

Demolition of the former Cambustay Hotel
Demolition works at the former Cambustay Hotel

The house was built by Ferry jute baron Thomas Taylor, who lived in it from the mid to late 1800s.

The Cambustay, on Dalhousie Road, was best known as a hotel for most of the 20th century.

‘It was absolutely jumping’ Residents share memories of the Cambustay as bulldozers prepare to move in on Broughty Ferry hotel

