5 Dundee United talking points: A silver lining to Declan Gallagher absence and why Sam Dalby is eyeing Nadir Ciftci

United can approach a massive double-header in fine spirits.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby wheels away in delight.
Sam Dalby wheels away in delight. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Sam Dalby landed a knockout blow on St Johnstone as Dundee United claimed a Boxing Day triumph at McDiarmid Park.

The in-form front-man took his tally to nine goals for the season – all coming in his last 11 outings – to complete an impressive turnaround after Glenn Middleton had cancelled out Makenzie Kirk’s first-half opener.

The win, in spite of a red card shown to Declan Gallagher, sends United back into fourth spot in the Premiership and tees up the Terrors perfectly for a mouth-watering double-header against Aberdeen and Dundee.

Courier Sport was in Perth to analyse the action.

Ross Graham quality can ease Declan Gallagher fears

Gallagher, a mainstay of the United defence this term, could barely have picked a worse time to get a sliding challenge so badly wrong.

While boss Goodwin was coy about the prospect of lodging an appeal, such a move would be a waste of time – and cash. The Scotland international misjudged his challenge and made studs-up contact with Aaron Essel’s ankle.

It’s a red all day long.

As such, the Tangerines must plan for two of their biggest games of the campaign without the hugely influential Gallagher.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher is given his marching orders by referee Kevin Clancy
Declan Gallagher is given his marching orders by referee Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS

However, the sight of Ross Graham trotting onto the field for the final few minutes at McDiarmid Park should provide plenty of solace for any anxious Arabs.

Recency bias can make it easy to forget just how well Graham was playing prior to his unfortunate hamstring injury; solid as a rock, cool on the ball and a goal threat.

He was performing so laudably that teammate Gallagher tipped him for Scotland recognition.

And he has been biding his time, waiting for an opportunity to get back in. This is his big chance.

Vicko Sevelj: On a plate

When analysing United’s performances, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find fresh superlatives for Sevelj.

The praise has often centred around his ability to break up the play and be a combative force in the engine room – and that was the case again on Sunday. Nobody won possession more often (nine times) than the Croatian.

Sam Dalby heads home his ninth goal of the season.
Sam Dalby heads home his ninth goal of the season, and second directly teed up by Vicko Sevelj. Image: SNS

However, it is time to highlight his happy knack of providing peerless service to his teammates.

Sevelj’s delivery for Dalby’s clinical header was simply sumptuous, whipping a ferocious cross between keeper Josh Rae and his centre-backs, allowing the towering Englishman to head home from close range.

Not for the first time.

The same partnership led to United’s goal in November’s 1-1 draw against Rangers at Ibrox: another wonderfully shaped assist.

His fizzing, first-time low pass for Miller Thomson to open the scoring in the Dundee derby o the opening day of the season was technically outstanding.

Different sources disagree on whether to credit Sevelj with teeing up Owen Stirton’s memorable header against Ross County – a maiden strike for the teenager – due to the fact it flicked off a Staggies player on the way through.

However, it was another super cross and if you count it, then Sevelj is top of United’s Premiership assists chart along with four. If you don’t, he is level with Will Ferry on three. A hell of a feat for a defensive midfielder.

The goalscorers

United’s two goals in Perth were splendid.

We’ve already touched upon Sevelj’s terrific delivery for Dalby to beat Rae.

However, it is worth mentioning that the on-loan Wrexham man has now matched the total of United’s top Premiership marksman in 2022/23, Steven Fletcher.

He has BETTERED the tally of the Tangerines’ top league scorer in 2021/22 and 2020/21, which was Nicky Clark (eight) in both campaigns.

And we are not even at the halfway mark.

Nadir Ciftci’s 2014/15 total of 14 is next in his sights.

Glenn Middleton lashes home a fine finish from distance
Middleton lashes home a fine finish from distance. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Middleton deserved his moment of glory for selfless displays in recent weeks. He ran himself into the ground in United’s 0-0 draw with Celtic and had the unenviable task of deputising for Ferry at Motherwell.

However, he was able to showcase his attacking quality on Sunday with a delightful nutmeg and unerring finish from 20 yards, kissing the post on the way past Rae.

That should give Middleton all the belief in the world – which sometimes seems like the only thing missing from his game. Still a young man, he remains a promising talent.

How did Richard Odada do?

The perfect belated Christmas present for Richard Odada.

The Kenya international has been forced to bide his time following his summer arrival – but was finally given his first Premiership start for United on matchday 18.

Dundee United's Richard Odada celebrates with Sam Dalby
Odada celebrates with Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

It is challenging for any player to impose themselves on a game during a late cameo – as so many of Odada’s outings have been – so this was his opportunity to grasp the nettle and stake his claim for regular action.

And he was solid. It would be disingenuous to suggest he was a standout – he wasn’t – but the 24-year-old contributed to a controlled display by the visitors and moved the ball at a decent pace.

Odada showed a willingness to get forward, making five touches in the St Johnstone box (only Dalby and Ferry made more) and won three aerial duels as he sought to use his physicality.

He won possession twice, made a couple of clearances and rarely lost possession.

Something to build on.

Aberdeen: A new dynamic

When United travelled to Pittodrie in October, they were visiting a Dons side that had won seven of eight Premiership fixtures and, for all boss Jimmy Thelin played it down, the locals were enjoying the ride and talking up a title challenge.

Goodwin’s men sought to stem the tide; defend and perhaps nick something on the break. Losing 1-0, that strategy failed.

At full-time, 10 points separated the side.

On Sunday, a United win – one that, for all he’ll bat away the suggestion, would be sweet for Goodwin – would see them move to within three points of the Reds. How quickly things can change.

Peter Ambrose, No.32, wheels away in celebration
Ambrose, No.32, wheels away in celebration for Aberdeen. Could United get revenge on Sunday? Image: SNS

Aberdeen pitch up at Tannadice reeling from a 4-0 capitulation at Kilmarnock, extending their winless run to seven matches.

From buoyant and brilliant, Thelin’s men are now fallible and fragile.

A very different proposition.

And a packed Tannadice (including home fans in The Shed) will demand a very different approach from the last time these sides met – and one suspects they will get exactly that.

