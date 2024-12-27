Century-old Fife primary school to be mothballed in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Century-old Fife primary school to be mothballed in January

Council officers have requested the temporary closure of Kirkton of Largo Primary.

By Claire Warrender
Kirkon of Largo Primary is to be mothballed.
Kirkton of Largo Primary in Upper Largo. Image: Google

A century-old Fife primary school could be mothballed in the new year.

Kirkton of Largo Primary, in Upper Largo, has had no pupils since August 2023.

Most of the 21 children in the catchment area attend nearby Lundin Mill Primary, with the rest travelling to Colinsburgh.

Fife Council education officers will now ask councillors at a meeting on January 9 to mothball the school with immediate effect.

Mothballing means a temporary closure which does not need a formal public consultation.

However, if approved, the decision will be reviewed within a year.

The council could then propose a consultation to permanently close the school.

The recommendation follows the closure of Milton of Balgonie Primary School in August, three years after it was mothballed.

Furniture and resources will be removed

Head of education Shelagh McLean said any children wishing to enrol at Kirkton of Largo during the mothballing period would be offered a place at Lundin Mill, in Lundin Links.

Free transport will be provided for those who meet the distance criteria.

Fife Council head of education and children’s services, Shelagh McLean.

Meanwhile, all furniture and other resources will be removed to cut the risk of vandalism and fire.

Ms McLean said there are no staffing implications as the only teacher moved to a new post in 2022.

The pupil support assistant then moved to Lundin Mill and an administration vacancy was not filled.

School roll expected to be fewer than five

The proposal to mothball Kirkton of Largo Primary School follows a decline in the school roll.

In 2022-23 there were no children in P1-4.

And the one class teacher taught 13 children across P5, 6 and 7.

The following year, the teacher left and parents of the remaining six pupils made placing requests to Lundin Mill.

And the school roll for August 2025 is expected to be fewer than five.

A meeting was held with parents in November to discuss the proposal.

And Ms McLean said: “This report includes a recommendation to members to mothball Kirkton of Largo Primary School with immediate effect.

“This is based on the current position and the absence of any negative feedback from parents or any reasons sufficient to justify failing to recommend mothballing at this stage.”

Conversation