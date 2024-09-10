EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United recruitment chief Michael Cairney opens up on incredible career journey from ‘bang average’ to Scottish homecoming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United recruitment chief Michael Cairney opens up on incredible career journey from ‘bang average’ to Scottish homecoming

Cairney has opened up on his journey from en spec scout to Tannadice head of recruitment.

Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United's head of recruitment Michael Cairney was unveiled in April. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC.
By Alan Temple

It isn’t all jet-setting to Slovenia, Hungary or Denmark for Michael Cairney.

A couple of hours after this chat with Courier Sport – his first interview since becoming Dundee United’s head of recruitment – Cairney takes his seat at the ARMCO Arena.

Solihull Moors are hosting Forest Green Rovers in the National League.

Will the Tangerines’ next smash hit signing emanate from this journey? The law of percentages suggest not. After all, Cairney takes in hundreds of games a year; thousands of miles on the clock in a bid to unearth those elusive gems.

And he wouldn’t have it any other way. Since he was a teenager and – in a tale as old as time – realised he wouldn’t make the grade as a footballer at any notable level, Cairney committed himself to the scouting and analysis side of the game.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager in Buckie.
Michael Cairney works closely with Jim Goodwin, pictured. Image: SNS

“I was a bang average player, so my sporting ambition became to go down this road,” Cairney tells Courier Sport. “From when I was a teenager, I always liked to go into detail about how I played, or how my teammates played.”

Cairney undertook a couple of coaching courses at college, with a view to further studies.

But practical opportunities emerged, and he found himself learning on the job; essentially, he is self-taught, treating scouting as one would pick up and develop a trade.

“I’ve worked for expenses, experienced the part-time game and had full-time roles,” he continued.

So, I’ve learned the ropes with every step and picked up a lot of information from some good people along the way – and maybe some not-so-good, as well!”

No structure, no strategy

After racking up thousands of miles doing scouting and consultancy work up and down the English football pyramid, doors opened to become recruitment chief at Barnet and, subsequently, Doncaster Rovers.

It was from-the-ground-up graft.

George Miller, pictured, was a major success for Doncaster
George Miller, pictured, was a major recruitment success for Doncaster during Cairney’s time at the Keepmoat. Image: Shutterstock

“Those jobs were similar, although at Doncaster it was called “head of scouting” at a time when they had just been relegated from League One,” he continued.

“They (Doncaster) had no structure and no strategy. So, I implemented a few of the things we did at Barnet, in terms of building databases and getting on the road and identifying players who could become good options.

“Doncaster had a good season last year and I’d like to think some of that comes down to the hard work that went into identifying players who have gone on to do well. They reached the playoffs; as did Barnet.”

Balancing the old and new

Working remotely as a video analyst for Eredivisie side FC Twente during the Covid era was illuminating, with Cairney adding: “We watched various levels across North Macedonia, Slovenia and south-east Europe.

“That was a brilliant insight into a different way of working; based around watching footage, being productive with what we presented to the director of football and building a much broader knowledge of different markets.”

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Cairney built a knowledge of regions such as North Macedonia while at Twente, aiding the pursuit of Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: SNS

Twente would go on to secure a fourth-place finish and qualify for Europe.

“I’ve done the more traditional scouting methods – going up and down the country to games, with pen and pad – and what people would consider to be the more modern ways of identifying talent,” he continued.

“That’s something really important here (Dundee United): I’d like to think we find a happy medium between the old and new.”

Cairney: ‘Elite’ Sport Republic’ was ‘biggest learning curve’

But Cairney’s biggest source of pride – prior to his arrival at United – is the work he did with Sport Republic, the London-based sports investment firm founded by Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft and financed by lead investor Dragan Solak.

Through Serbian billionaire Solak, Sport Republic own 80% of Southampton FC and are a majority shareholder in Valenciennes of France and Turkish outfit Goztepe.

Cairney was afforded the chance to work across the continent, analysing top talent on behalf of the multi-club operation.

And he witnessed the maddening and often mystifying vagaries of football as Southampton and Goztepe won promotions to their respective top-flights, while Valenciennes were relegated to the second tier.

Southampton FC owner Dragan Solak during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton and Ipswich Town at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton FC owner Dragan Solak during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton and Ipswich Town at St Mary’s Stadium. Image: Shutterstock

“I’m incredibly proud of being a part of building those Southampton and Goztepe squads,” he continued. “They both went on to enjoy get season and win promotion in England and Turkey.

“Unfortunately, Valenciennes – who I also did a lot of work with – were relegated, which just goes to show how fortunes can differ, even within the same organisation.

“Going there was the biggest learning curve in my career, in terms of how scouting and recruitment is done at the elite level. Even in 11 months working there, I knew I was picking up things that I could take into my next role.”

Carte blanch at United

Indeed, it required a tempting proposition to prise Cairney away from Sport Republic.

With United on their way to the Championship title when the call was made in March, the challenge was to work alongside manager Jim Goodwin and chief executive Luigi Capuano to build a squad for the Premiership.

Given the size of overhaul ahead, it was almost carte blanche for Cairney, who was born in Glasgow and still has family in Scotland.

“The opportunity to come to United was an intriguing one straight away,” continued Cairney.

“It’s such a big, traditional club in Scotland and the chance to help shape it, put my own stamp on certain things and how we bring players into the club was really exciting.”

Sam Dalby will be in immediate contention for Dundee United
Sam Dalby, pictured, was United’s 13th and final capture of the summer window. Image: Dundee United FC / Richard Wiseman.

He added: “I lived up here until the age of 10 and have always taking a keen interest in the game in Scotland – I know what it means to people, and what it takes to be successful as a player in Scotland.”

Oh, and Forest Green Rovers won 1-0.

Whether anyone did enough to justify a report landing on Goodwin’s desk, time will tell.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United attacker Jort van der Sande
LEE WILKIE: Jort van der Sande exemplifies Dundee United's impressive summer recruitment
Van der Sande, No.10, rises highest to pull a goal back for Bonaire
Watch as Jort van der Sande becomes first Dundee United player to notch international…
Dundee United have swiftly assembled a squad that looks capable of competing in the Premiership
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee United's summer transfer window – the first target, 'data informed' mantra…
A young Ron Yeats making his way in the game with Dundee United
Former Dundee United and Liverpool 'colossus' Ron Yeats dies aged 86
3
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Dundee United star Jort van der Sande reveals Facebook's role in international call from…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United signings and performances rated as city sides come…
Will Ferry is loving life with Dundee United. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Will Ferry reveals big Dundee United benefit as Scotland switch lays bare extreme EFL…
a head and shoulders shot of Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reacts to Brandon Forbes exit and delivers honest verdict…
4
Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong pictured in 2014.
Stuart Armstrong recalls Ryan Gauld’s Dundee United breakthrough and says he grilled second ex-Tangerines…
Sam Dalby ahead of Hearts clash. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby ready for challenge of Scotland’s top flight

Conversation