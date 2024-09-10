Ross Matthews talks impact of Neill Collins and positional change after 300th outing for Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ross Matthews talks impact of Neill Collins and positional change after 300th outing for Raith Rovers

The Stark's Park side crashed to a 3-2 defeat to Ayr United in Collins' first game in charge.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ross Matthews is convinced Raith Rovers have a bright future ahead under new manager Neill Collins.

Collins lost his first match in charge on Sunday after watching his team succumb to a stunning second-half comeback from Ayr United.

However, the Stark’s Park boss believes there were positives to take from the 3-2 defeat atSomerset Park, where Rovers were 2-0 up following an impressive first-half display.

And Matthews is confident Raith have plenty of room for improvement after their first week working under Ian Murray’s successor.

Ross Matthews in action with Raith Rovers.
Ross Matthews has proven his versatility for Raith Rovers in recent times. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“That’s probably the best we’ve played all season in that first-half,” said Matthews, who made his 300th appearance for the club in the match.

“It was all the stuff we’d been working on during the week with the new gaffer.

“So that was brilliant. It’s positive signs that the stuff we’re working on in training is making a difference already.

“We just need to cut out the mistakes we had in the second-half that led to the goals.

“One hundred percent it gives us confidence for the future. It’s the best we’ve passed the ball, the best we’ve pressed.

Matthews: ‘It felt good’

“It felt good to play that way and I’m sure it was good to watch for the fans too.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t keep that up in the second-half as well.”

After Ian Murray’s surprise sacking on August 4, the Raith players spent 30 days without a permanent manager in place.

But Matthews insists Collins has wasted no time in trying to put his own stamp on the team.

The new boss has brought in tons already,” he added as Rovers now prepare for Friday’s Fife derby against rivals Dunfermline.

Ross Matthews in action for Raith Rovers in season 2016/17. Image: SNS.

“He goes into a lot of detail and the training’s been brilliant. It’s been really enjoyable, really high tempo.

“I think everyone’s enjoyed it and you could see some of the benefits in the first-half [against Ayr].

“He’s got us working hard and all the guys have really enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, Matthews has confessed he was taken out of his comfort zone to fill in at centre-half against Ayr United.

‘It was something new’

With Euan Murray and Callum Fordyce both injured, and Collins keen to play a back three, the versatile Matthews was asked to become an auxiliary stopper.

The 28-year-old, who was adamant he should not have had a second-half penalty awarded against him for hand ball, is unsure whether it will prove a one-off or not.

But, after filling in as a stop-gap right-back last season, the midfielder admits he is always happy to learn.

“It was something new to me,” admitted. “The gaffer spoke to me on Thursday, just because of a few injuries, and told me I was filling in there.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews.
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I didn’t feel exactly comfortable there; it was the first time I’ve ever played there. But I tried my best, I did everything I could.

“Any new position feels uncomfortable, when you first go in. It’s the exact same as right-back.

“When I first went to right-back, I hadn’t played there. There’s still a lot of improvements I can make there as well.

“But I feel like I have improved. My positional sense has improved, just through watching stuff back after a game. And speaking to the manager and the analyst has helped.

“There’s definitely a lot of improvements I can make playing centre-half too.”

