Ross Matthews talks impact of Neill Collins and positional change after 300th outing for Raith Rovers

Ross Matthews is convinced Raith Rovers have a bright future ahead under new manager Neill Collins.

Collins lost his first match in charge on Sunday after watching his team succumb to a stunning second-half comeback from Ayr United.

However, the Stark’s Park boss believes there were positives to take from the 3-2 defeat atSomerset Park, where Rovers were 2-0 up following an impressive first-half display.

And Matthews is confident Raith have plenty of room for improvement after their first week working under Ian Murray’s successor.

“That’s probably the best we’ve played all season in that first-half,” said Matthews, who made his 300th appearance for the club in the match.

“It was all the stuff we’d been working on during the week with the new gaffer.

“So that was brilliant. It’s positive signs that the stuff we’re working on in training is making a difference already.

“We just need to cut out the mistakes we had in the second-half that led to the goals.

“One hundred percent it gives us confidence for the future. It’s the best we’ve passed the ball, the best we’ve pressed.

Matthews: ‘It felt good’

“It felt good to play that way and I’m sure it was good to watch for the fans too.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t keep that up in the second-half as well.”

After Ian Murray’s surprise sacking on August 4, the Raith players spent 30 days without a permanent manager in place.

But Matthews insists Collins has wasted no time in trying to put his own stamp on the team.

“The new boss has brought in tons already,” he added as Rovers now prepare for Friday’s Fife derby against rivals Dunfermline.

“He goes into a lot of detail and the training’s been brilliant. It’s been really enjoyable, really high tempo.

“I think everyone’s enjoyed it and you could see some of the benefits in the first-half [against Ayr].

“He’s got us working hard and all the guys have really enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, Matthews has confessed he was taken out of his comfort zone to fill in at centre-half against Ayr United.

‘It was something new’

With Euan Murray and Callum Fordyce both injured, and Collins keen to play a back three, the versatile Matthews was asked to become an auxiliary stopper.

The 28-year-old, who was adamant he should not have had a second-half penalty awarded against him for hand ball, is unsure whether it will prove a one-off or not.

But, after filling in as a stop-gap right-back last season, the midfielder admits he is always happy to learn.

“It was something new to me,” admitted. “The gaffer spoke to me on Thursday, just because of a few injuries, and told me I was filling in there.

“I didn’t feel exactly comfortable there; it was the first time I’ve ever played there. But I tried my best, I did everything I could.

“Any new position feels uncomfortable, when you first go in. It’s the exact same as right-back.

“When I first went to right-back, I hadn’t played there. There’s still a lot of improvements I can make there as well.

“But I feel like I have improved. My positional sense has improved, just through watching stuff back after a game. And speaking to the manager and the analyst has helped.

“There’s definitely a lot of improvements I can make playing centre-half too.”