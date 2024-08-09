Ross Matthews: Inside the Raith Rovers dressing room on Ian Murray sacking and future under new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Matthews: Inside the Raith Rovers dressing room on Ian Murray sacking and future under new boss

The Stark's Park midfielder admits Murray's exit took the players by surprise.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews.
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Ross Matthews has confessed the Raith Rovers players were as stunned as anyone to be told boss Ian Murray had been sacked.

But the Stark’s Park midfielder admits the ruthless nature of football means they have had to move on quickly this week.

The Kirkcaldy outfit are preparing to host Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon in their first outing since Murray lost his job last weekend.

And Matthews insists seeing their manager depart and eventually replaced is a scenario most players have to get accustomed to through their careers.

Ross Matthews claps the Raith Rovers supporters.
Ross Matthews captained Raith Rovers in the 1-0 defeat to Airdrie that signalled the end of Ian Murray’s reign as manager. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“If I’m being honest, all the players were quite surprised,” the midfielder told Courier Sport. “No-one really expected it on Sunday morning.

“But myself and most of the players have been through this plenty of times, so we know what to expect.

“It’s never nice seeing someone lose their job. But it’s part of football and we have had to concentrate on ourselves and getting ready for the Partick Thistle game.

“Obviously, you could say it’s been a difficult week with the gaffer losing his job.

“But we’ve got to put that to the back our minds and concentrate on this game.

‘Try to entertain the fans’

“Whether the gaffer was here or not, every single player would be giving 100 per cent and trying to win this game. Nothing has changed as far as that is concerned.

“We’ll go out to give our all and try to entertain the fans and get three points. But it’s never easy against Partick; it’ll definitely be difficult.”

Raith explained that a downturn in performances and results in the second half of last season and at the start of the current campaign brought them to their surprising decision to axe Murray.

They won 12 of their opening 18 Championship games last term before dropping to just eight victories in the second half after the new year.

But, after finishing runners-up to Dundee United and reaching an ill-fated Premiership play-off final against Ross County, Matthews believes there is plenty of reason for optimism for whoever comes in as the new manager.

Ross Matthews in action with Raith Rovers.
Ross Matthews in action with Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“That run we went on in the first half of last season is what everyone is aiming to get back to,” added Matthews.

“We want that free-flowing football, boys being confident and expressing themselves on the pitch. That’s what we’ll be trying to do.

“Even though it’s maybe not been as pretty, we were still getting results.

“But everyone wants to get back to football that’s enjoyable to watch and enjoyable to play in. That’s the aim, along with winning games.

Matthews: ‘Everyone still believes’

“Things should be extremely positive for the new manager – where we finished last season, coming so close to promotion, the squad we’ve got.

“Our aspirations are still the same – to get promoted this season – and everyone still believes we can do that.

“We’ve maybe not had the perfect start to the season. We would have liked to have qualified for the Premier Sports Cup and got a better result from our first league game.

“But it’s only a few games, so there’s a long way to go.”

