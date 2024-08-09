Readers react to Dundee stadium decision delay as council seeks further details

The delay in a council decision on Dundee FC’s new stadium at Camperdown has left the Dark Blues faithful frustrated.

The planning in principle application had been due to be discussed by councillors on the local authority’s planning committee at a meeting scheduled for Monday.

However, Dundee City Council have requested Dee provide more information on their plans so officers can “properly consider” the plans.

This means the application won’t be heard for at least another month.

‘No real reason for further delays’

The delay casts doubt on managing director John Nelms’ previously stated ambition to have the club in the new stadium in 2025.

And it’s sparked disappointment from Dark Blues fans, who are keen to see the ball rolling on the project.

Commenting on The Courier website, one reader wrote: “It’s about moving the team and the city forward. I can’t see any real reason for further delays.

“The new stadium is a great idea and hopefully it isn’t dragged out for much longer.”

Another wrote: “They’d better not be thinking of refusing this, or even putting any needless problems in its way.”

Dadsarmy said: “It would make perfect sense to pass the planning application given there are parking restrictions now at Dens and Tannadice on matchdays.

“But we will see, there will always be someone who stands in the way of progress.

“Camperdown should be embraced and the planning committee should be happy the American owners are willing to put money into this.”

Bill Barclay added: “The council has been elected by Dundonians so please represent them.”

Others took to social media to express their annoyance at what they also perceived to be council bureaucracy.

‘Lack of action’

Writing on our Facebook page, Jim Stewart said: “It is not that this application is minor or only submitted last week, they have had ample time to decide but terrified to make a decision.”

And he claimed: “Talking with various people who have applied for planning approval, it appears there is a stream of constant lack of action from them.

“Possibly if they got themselves back into their proper working office that we are all paying them for, instead of faffing around from home, then they might be able to provide a service they are well paid from the public to supply.”

But one reader was unconvinced by the project proposals.

Elliot wrote on The Courier website: “Pie in the sky plan. Until the transport issues are resolved it should be refused.”

Earlier this year The Dundee Civic Trust were highly critical of the proposed transport measures under consideration and claimed car crashes, congestion and increased pollution will be “inevitable” if the complex goes ahead.

Dee chiefs admit the new stadium could cause congestion on the Kingsway on matchdays.

Elliot added: “It’s not the parking that is the issue at the proposed site, it’s the access roads to the area and the congestion it would cause.

“Even with slip roads the analysis has proven it would cause major tailbacks on the Kingsway.”

Dundee FC owners working with council

After the news of the delay broke earlier this week, Nelms and co-owner Tim Keyes said they would continue to work with the local authority to progress the application.

A statement from their company Dark Blue Property Holdings added: “We have continued to engage with consultants as well as the planning department to ensure the submission is not only compelling and compliant but enables a more efficient next step in the submission on a full planning application.

“While we are all eager to bring the Camperdown Stadium project to life, we will continue to respect the planning process in the hope that the council observes its stated objective to ‘work with developers to remove barriers’.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The indicative determination date has passed.

“The applicant has been requested to provide additional information so that the proposal can be properly considered.”