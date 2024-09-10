Scone teenager admits unprovoked Perth taxi rank assault

A violent Scone teenager has admitted carrying out an unprovoked assault at a Perth city centre taxi rank.

Lewis Beveridge appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court to admit the attack at the rank between Mill Street and Murray Street.

He was only 16 when he injured another male during the Saturday night assault.

Beveridge will be sentenced for the attack exactly three years after its commission once he has met with social workers.

City centre offence

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court that at 11pm, several members of the public were queuing at the Perth taxi rank.

Witnesses noted that the assault victim was “minding his own business” in the queue.

Beveridge appeared and became aggressive, pulling the male to the ground before punching and kicking him.

The teenager admitted hitting his victim with a bottle.

His attack stopped when a person in the group he had arrived with shouted “that’s Lewis Beveridge.”

The victim was left nursing cuts and bruises.

Guilty plea

Now aged 19, Beveridge, of Goshen Road in Scone, pled guilty to the October 9 2021 assault.

He had been released from court on bail just two months before the attack.

It was initially charged as being to the danger of the victim’s life but this aggravation was deleted from Beveridge’s plea.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentencing until October 9 for reports to be prepared.

History of violence

The court heard Beveridge has no convictions which pre-date the taxi rank attack.

However, since carrying out the assault, he has appeared in the dock to plead guilty to offences of violence.

Last year, he admitted that he stamped on a man’s head and neck until he passed out during a botched robbery.

The teen set upon his victim on a footpath off Perth’s Edinburgh Road and demanded: “Empty your pockets and give me everything you’ve got.”

Earlier in 2023, Beveridge admitted he headbutted a man Perth’s Sandeman bar in squabble over pool game rules.

At the same hearing, he admitted throwing punched at a different victim on Perth’s County Place, near its junction with South Methven Street.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.