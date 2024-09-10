Scone teenager admits unprovoked Perth taxi rank assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Scone teenager admits unprovoked Perth taxi rank assault

Lewis Beveridge's victim was left cut and bruised after being attacked while minding his own business in the queue.

By Ross Gardiner
Lewis Beveridge
Lewis Beveridge at Perth Sheriff Court.

A violent Scone teenager has admitted carrying out an unprovoked assault at a Perth city centre taxi rank.

Lewis Beveridge appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court to admit the attack at the rank between Mill Street and Murray Street.

He was only 16 when he injured another male during the Saturday night assault.

Beveridge will be sentenced for the attack exactly three years after its commission once he has met with social workers.

City centre offence

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court that at 11pm, several members of the public were queuing at the Perth taxi rank.

Witnesses noted that the assault victim was “minding his own business” in the queue.

Beveridge appeared and became aggressive, pulling the male to the ground before punching and kicking him.

The teenager admitted hitting his victim with a bottle.

His attack stopped when a person in the group he had arrived with shouted “that’s Lewis Beveridge.”

The victim was left nursing cuts and bruises.

Guilty plea

Now aged 19, Beveridge, of Goshen Road in Scone, pled guilty to the October 9 2021 assault.

He had been released from court on bail just two months before the attack.

It was initially charged as being to the danger of the victim’s life but this aggravation was deleted from Beveridge’s plea.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentencing until October 9 for reports to be prepared.

History of violence

The court heard Beveridge has no convictions which pre-date the taxi rank attack.

However, since carrying out the assault, he has appeared in the dock to plead guilty to offences of violence.

Last year, he admitted that he stamped on a man’s head and neck until he passed out during a botched robbery.

The teen set upon his victim on a footpath off Perth’s Edinburgh Road and demanded: “Empty your pockets and give me everything you’ve got.”

Earlier in 2023, Beveridge admitted he headbutted a man Perth’s Sandeman bar in squabble over pool game rules.

At the same hearing, he admitted throwing punched at a different victim on Perth’s County Place, near its junction with South Methven Street.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

