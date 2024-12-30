Concern for Dunfermline man last seen nearly two weeks ago

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Dunfermline man last seen nearly two weeks ago.

The last sighting of Jamie Muir was on Thursday December 19 in Dunfermline.

Described as being 5’11 tall, at the time he was wearing a dark hooded top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

He has now been reported missing.

Police working to trace the 32-year-old’s whereabouts say they are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who know’s Jamie or who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference PS-20241227-3701.