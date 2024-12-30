Dundee United assisting police probe into Aberdeen fans who aimed vodka bottle at Jim Goodwin

Dundee United have vowed to do “all they can” to assist the police investigation into the Aberdeen fans who targeted Jim Goodwin with missiles.

Visiting supporters aimed several objects – including a vodka bottle – at the former Dons manager during United’s 1-0 win at Tannadice on Sunday night.

Goodwin later described the actions of a minority as “madness”.

On Monday, the Tangerines said: “The club is doing all they can to assist Police Scotland with their ongoing inquiries.”

Inspector Martin Pattie added: “We are aware of pyrotechnics being used and items being thrown during the match at Tannadice on Sunday, 29 December, 2024.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

‘Skimming over our heads’

Goodwin was also struck by a coin at Tannadice last March in his first meeting with Aberdeen after being sacked by the Pittodrie club.

Last night he said: “The number of missiles that came down from above was disappointing, again.

“There was a bottle of vodka, coins, firelighters and everything coming down on us.

“I’m not sure what I’ve said in the past to upset them so much.

“Obviously, things didn’t work out the way I would have liked – or the way that they would have liked – when I was manager, but I haven’t said anything derogatory about that football club.

“And to have that type of stuff hurled down on top of us is not acceptable. I hope the authorities will look at it.

“Things were skimming over our heads – not just mine, but my backroom team, the linesman and the fourth official.

“I’m curious to know how many things were picked up off the pitch, because there was a considerable number of objects thrown in our direction.

“Thankfully, there was a gusty wind, and it was affecting their aim!”

He added: “It’s madness this day and age, and hopefully there were plenty of cameras, CCTV and all of that – and these guys will be caught and thrown out of football for life.”