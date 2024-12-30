Shops, cafes and restaurants we lost in and around Stirling during 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Shops, cafes and restaurants we lost in and around Stirling during 2024

Several small, local favourites closed over the course of the year, as well as larger businesses.

Plant shop Calluna is one of many shops Stirling lost in 2024. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Plant shop Calluna is one of many shops Stirling lost in 2024. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Stirling has plenty of thriving businesses, from cafes to gift shops.

However, many local favourites have struggled since the Covid pandemic began, with the added pressure of rising costs and other challenges.

This year has seen quite a few departures in the city centre, as well as nearby towns.

Here are seven businesses that ceased trading in 2024.

Victoria’s Coffee Shop

Victoria’s Coffee Shop on King Street shut in the summer after more than 20 years in business.

Mother-and-daughter team Marion Bates and Victoria Struthers felt it was the “right time” to move on.

At the time, they said: “Sometimes decisions from the heart are the hardest to make and we have made a difficult one.

Victoria’s Coffee Shop traded for 24 years. Image: Google Street View

“We started this shop almost 24 years ago and have been through many ups and downs, but defied those who said we were mad.

“So with mixed emotions, we have decided our time has come to let it go, it’s overdue and we are more than ready.”

Victoria had previously spoken out about how difficult it was to run a business in the city centre amid rising parking charges.

Calluna

Independent plant and gift shop Calluna, which was on Murray Place, shut down in August.

The business still operates online and from its store in Linlithgow.

In a video posted to social media, owner Grant Reid thanked customers for their “kind support” over the years.

There was a closing down sale at Calluna. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

He said: “We are fast approaching our seven year anniversary, but I am here to say we will unfortunately not be continuing into our seventh year and we will be closing our doors in mid-August.”

The family-run store first opened in the city in 2017.

Crunch Munch

Ice cream and dessert shop Crunch Munch ceased trading on Cowane Street in May.

Its closure announcement was made with “profound regret”.

A statement from the store’s owners at the time read: “This decision has not been made easily.

“Unfortunately in this current climate we can no longer sustain the cost of running our beloved Crunch Munch Stirling.

“The rising costs of utilities, commodities and wages had a major contribution to this decision

Crunch Munch was a Cowane Street staple for three years. Image: Google Street View

“We wish to thank all our team hugely for their support and kindness.

“We are all very sad that our much loved dessert parlour will close and this has made the decision much harder as our staff are more like family.”

Crunch Munch opened in 2021, talking the place of rolled ice cream shop Cream Curls.

The nearby Perth shop was also put up for sale.

In October, Scottish burger chain Chilo’s began operating from the premises.

Smokey’s

Smokey’s on Murray Place opened in August 2023 and was put up for sale one year after opening.

It is a separate business to the original Smokey’s on Barnton Street.

Smokey’s cafe in Stirling has been put up for sale. Image: CoGoGo

According to agent CoGoGo, it is being sold as the current owners plan to move abroad.

The eatery has appeared vacant for several months and the cafe is still for sale.

It sold burgers, wraps, ice cream and more before closing.

Carpetright

Flooring retailer Carpetright shut its Stirling store at Springkerse Retail Park in July.

The business entered insolvency due to decreased customer demand, and was hit by a major cyber attack in April.

Carpetright at Springkerse Retail Park is closed. Image: Google Street View

Tapi Carpets bought 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property, but 213 branches still closed across the country.

The Stirling shop shut with immediate effect.

Nairn’s

TV chef Nick Nairn closed his Bridge of Allan restaurant in September, saying the business was “no longer viable”.

A statement released at the time blamed the pandemic, the 2021 fire and the cost-of-living crisis.

It said: “Sadly, what was once reasonable is now unaffordable, all of these factors mean the business is no longer viable.

Nick Nairn and his wife Julia at the now closed Bridge of Allan restaurant. Image: Nairn’s

“We are very proud of the beautiful restaurant and the fantastic team we have created and hugely grateful of course, for all our wonderful loyal customers and supportive suppliers.”

The Henderson Street restaurant space was refurbished by new owners and reopened as The Red Herring in December.

Nick Nairn’s other restaurant, Nick’s at Port of Menteith, is still open.

Gloria’s Cafe

Gloria’s Cafe on Stirling’s Baker Street also ceased trading this year.

The popular café has closed its doors. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The business, which sold bakes and hot drinks, was dissolved during December 2024.

Now, the shop has now been renovated into a hairdresser.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Business

Dundee lettings agent Struan Baptie has explained why rents in the city have increased.
How much have rents risen in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife?
The West Port store will close
Customers 'gutted' after 'beautiful' Arbroath boutique announces closure
Frank Gilfeather, former boxer, journalist and now social media star behind Frank's Noble Art coaching and glove company. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Meet 79-year-old Dundee boxer who turned social media stardom into global business
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
EXCLUSIVE: Opening date for Frasers Dundee revealed
Cally Gouldthorpe, 18, from Monifieth, browses vinyl at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander
Why are young people driving Dundee's vinyl records revival?
4
Alan with lorries
Owner of Angus transport firm has no plans to retire at 82
2
Kameni Fitness owner Frank Kameni. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee fitness coach offering £5,000 to best performer in new programme
Stephen Thompson pictured when he was chairman of Dundee United.
Ex-Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson's debts revealed
Insights Learning and Development chief executive Fiona Logan. Image: Insights
Insights: The global success story from Dundee making almost £100m a year
Dundee make-up artist Hana Wilson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brides boost for in-demand Dundee make-up artist Hana

Conversation