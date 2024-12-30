Shops, cafes and restaurants we lost in and around Stirling during 2024

Stirling has plenty of thriving businesses, from cafes to gift shops.

However, many local favourites have struggled since the Covid pandemic began, with the added pressure of rising costs and other challenges.

This year has seen quite a few departures in the city centre, as well as nearby towns.

Here are seven businesses that ceased trading in 2024.

Victoria’s Coffee Shop

Victoria’s Coffee Shop on King Street shut in the summer after more than 20 years in business.

Mother-and-daughter team Marion Bates and Victoria Struthers felt it was the “right time” to move on.

At the time, they said: “Sometimes decisions from the heart are the hardest to make and we have made a difficult one.

“We started this shop almost 24 years ago and have been through many ups and downs, but defied those who said we were mad.

“So with mixed emotions, we have decided our time has come to let it go, it’s overdue and we are more than ready.”

Victoria had previously spoken out about how difficult it was to run a business in the city centre amid rising parking charges.

Calluna

Independent plant and gift shop Calluna, which was on Murray Place, shut down in August.

The business still operates online and from its store in Linlithgow.

In a video posted to social media, owner Grant Reid thanked customers for their “kind support” over the years.

He said: “We are fast approaching our seven year anniversary, but I am here to say we will unfortunately not be continuing into our seventh year and we will be closing our doors in mid-August.”

The family-run store first opened in the city in 2017.

Crunch Munch

Ice cream and dessert shop Crunch Munch ceased trading on Cowane Street in May.

Its closure announcement was made with “profound regret”.

A statement from the store’s owners at the time read: “This decision has not been made easily.

“Unfortunately in this current climate we can no longer sustain the cost of running our beloved Crunch Munch Stirling.

“The rising costs of utilities, commodities and wages had a major contribution to this decision

“We wish to thank all our team hugely for their support and kindness.

“We are all very sad that our much loved dessert parlour will close and this has made the decision much harder as our staff are more like family.”

Crunch Munch opened in 2021, talking the place of rolled ice cream shop Cream Curls.

The nearby Perth shop was also put up for sale.

In October, Scottish burger chain Chilo’s began operating from the premises.

Smokey’s

Smokey’s on Murray Place opened in August 2023 and was put up for sale one year after opening.

It is a separate business to the original Smokey’s on Barnton Street.

According to agent CoGoGo, it is being sold as the current owners plan to move abroad.

The eatery has appeared vacant for several months and the cafe is still for sale.

It sold burgers, wraps, ice cream and more before closing.

Carpetright

Flooring retailer Carpetright shut its Stirling store at Springkerse Retail Park in July.

The business entered insolvency due to decreased customer demand, and was hit by a major cyber attack in April.

Tapi Carpets bought 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property, but 213 branches still closed across the country.

The Stirling shop shut with immediate effect.

Nairn’s

TV chef Nick Nairn closed his Bridge of Allan restaurant in September, saying the business was “no longer viable”.

A statement released at the time blamed the pandemic, the 2021 fire and the cost-of-living crisis.

It said: “Sadly, what was once reasonable is now unaffordable, all of these factors mean the business is no longer viable.

“We are very proud of the beautiful restaurant and the fantastic team we have created and hugely grateful of course, for all our wonderful loyal customers and supportive suppliers.”

The Henderson Street restaurant space was refurbished by new owners and reopened as The Red Herring in December.

Nick Nairn’s other restaurant, Nick’s at Port of Menteith, is still open.

Gloria’s Cafe

Gloria’s Cafe on Stirling’s Baker Street also ceased trading this year.

The business, which sold bakes and hot drinks, was dissolved during December 2024.

Now, the shop has now been renovated into a hairdresser.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook