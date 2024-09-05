Perth ice cream and dessert cafe put up for sale after 8 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth ice cream and dessert cafe put up for sale after 8 years

Crunch Munch on South Street is on the market for £65,000.

By Neil Henderson
The main display counter at the ice cream cafe in Perth.
Crunch Munch ice cream cafe in Perth. Image: Kirkstone/Zoopla

A Perth ice cream and dessert cafe has been put up for sale after eight years.

Crunch Munch on South Street also sells a range of sweets, snacks and soft drinks.

Its owners say they have put the venue up for sale due to a “change of circumstance”.

The cafe currently has five staff and weekly sales of about £5,500.

Crunch Munch premises on South Street in Perth.
Crunch Munch on South Street. Image: Kirkstone/Zoopla
The interior of the cafe.
The interior of the cafe. Image: Kirkstone/Zoopla
The cafe can seat up to 24 customers.
The cafe can seat up to 24 customers. Image: Kirkstone/Zoopla

The business is on the market for offers of about £65,000.

According to the property listing, the cafe offers an “exciting self-employment opportunity”  for potential buyers.

It adds: “The operation prides itself on the personal touch and this would be vital for any new owner to have the same ethos and outlook.

Another view of inside the cafe.
The serving counter. Image: Kirkstone/Zoopla
Commercial kitchen at the rear of the cafe.
The kitchen. Image: Kirkstone/Zoopla
Another view of the interior of the cafe.
The cafe serves a range of desserts. Image: Kirkstone/Zoopla

“The bespoke service the current operators provide is reflective of the success of the business and in turn, the return custom.”

As well as having a large L-shaped serving and display counter and cafe-style seating for up to 24 customers, the business boasts a commercial kitchen to the rear.

In addition, there is also an office and toilet facilities.

Elsewhere in Perth, a 17-year-old woman has opened a beauty salon on High Street.

Conversation