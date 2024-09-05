Perth ice cream and dessert cafe put up for sale after 8 years

A Perth ice cream and dessert cafe has been put up for sale after eight years.

Crunch Munch on South Street also sells a range of sweets, snacks and soft drinks.

Its owners say they have put the venue up for sale due to a “change of circumstance”.

The cafe currently has five staff and weekly sales of about £5,500.

The business is on the market for offers of about £65,000.

According to the property listing, the cafe offers an “exciting self-employment opportunity” for potential buyers.

It adds: “The operation prides itself on the personal touch and this would be vital for any new owner to have the same ethos and outlook.

“The bespoke service the current operators provide is reflective of the success of the business and in turn, the return custom.”

As well as having a large L-shaped serving and display counter and cafe-style seating for up to 24 customers, the business boasts a commercial kitchen to the rear.

In addition, there is also an office and toilet facilities.

