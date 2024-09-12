TV chef Nick Nairn closes Bridge of Allan restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV chef Nick Nairn closes Bridge of Allan restaurant

The restaurant began trading as Nairn's in July 2023.

By Chloe Burrell
Nick Nairn and his wife Julia.
Nick Nairn and his wife Julia have closed their Bridge of Allan restaurant. Image: Nairn's - Bridge of Allan/Facebook

TV chef Nick Nairn has closed his restaurant in Bridge of Allan.

Nairn’s on Henderson Street shut on Wednesday.

The chef had run the restaurant with his wife Julia since reopening it in 2023.

The couple also run Nick’s at Port of Menteith and the Nick Nairn Cook School but these are staying open.

The Herald reports that the pair have declared that their Bridge of Allan business is “no longer viable”.

Covid and fire factors in closure of Nairn’s Bridge of Allan

A statement said: “It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close Nairn’s, Bridge of Allan with immediate effect.

“Many in the hospitality industry continue to struggle and recover post Covid.

“For Nairn’s, the added trauma of a fire and a prolonged closure period, coupled with our return to business in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis has created the perfect storm.

“Additionally, in 2019 and pre-Covid, we entered into a management agreement with a third party, when hospitality was still buoyant.

“Sadly, what was once reasonable is now unaffordable, all of these factors mean the business is no longer viable.

“We are very proud of the beautiful restaurant and the fantastic team we have created and hugely grateful of course, for all our wonderful loyal customers and supportive suppliers.

Nick Nairn.
Nick Nairn. Image: Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival

“Nick’s at Port of Menteith restaurant remains in operation, alongside Nick Nairn Cook School, the kitchen garden and retail space, many of our staff members will transfer to Port of Menteith and will continue to offer outstanding food and service.”

Nick and Julia took over the former Jam Jar restaurant in 2019 before rebranding to Nick’s on Henderson Street in 2020.

The Covid pandemic struck and the business was forced to shut but by the end of the year, the restaurant was operating as a takeaway.

In August 2021, the restaurant was devastated by a fire.

It reopened, following an extensive refurbishment, as Nairn’s in July 2023.

Conversation