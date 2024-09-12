TV chef Nick Nairn closes Bridge of Allan restaurant

TV chef Nick Nairn has closed his restaurant in Bridge of Allan.

Nairn’s on Henderson Street shut on Wednesday.

The chef had run the restaurant with his wife Julia since reopening it in 2023.

The couple also run Nick’s at Port of Menteith and the Nick Nairn Cook School but these are staying open.

The Herald reports that the pair have declared that their Bridge of Allan business is “no longer viable”.

Covid and fire factors in closure of Nairn’s Bridge of Allan

A statement said: “It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close Nairn’s, Bridge of Allan with immediate effect.

“Many in the hospitality industry continue to struggle and recover post Covid.

“For Nairn’s, the added trauma of a fire and a prolonged closure period, coupled with our return to business in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis has created the perfect storm.

“Additionally, in 2019 and pre-Covid, we entered into a management agreement with a third party, when hospitality was still buoyant.

“Sadly, what was once reasonable is now unaffordable, all of these factors mean the business is no longer viable.

“We are very proud of the beautiful restaurant and the fantastic team we have created and hugely grateful of course, for all our wonderful loyal customers and supportive suppliers.

“Nick’s at Port of Menteith restaurant remains in operation, alongside Nick Nairn Cook School, the kitchen garden and retail space, many of our staff members will transfer to Port of Menteith and will continue to offer outstanding food and service.”

Nick and Julia took over the former Jam Jar restaurant in 2019 before rebranding to Nick’s on Henderson Street in 2020.

The Covid pandemic struck and the business was forced to shut but by the end of the year, the restaurant was operating as a takeaway.

In August 2021, the restaurant was devastated by a fire.

It reopened, following an extensive refurbishment, as Nairn’s in July 2023.