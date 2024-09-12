Kirkcaldy man embezzled nearly £100k in three years from sick father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy man embezzled nearly £100k in three years from sick father

Bruce Randall left his father's account with just £1.73 in it.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Bruce Randall
Bruce Randall will return to court for sentencing later.

A Kirkcaldy man left his elderly father with just £1.73 in his bank account after embezzling almost £100,000.

Bruce Randall was acting as power of attorney for his father over a three-year period from 2016 to 2019.

He told detectives his aging father – who died the day after going into a nursing home – had encouraged him to spend his money to prevent his sister from inheriting.

Randall, 61, spent some of the cash on family trips, including one to Salou.

His solicitor told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Mr Randall senior had accompanied them on trips within the UK.

Spending jumped four-fold

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith said John Randall suffered from dementia during the period in question.

She said: “On December 12 2016 Maureen Randall (the accused’s mother) died following a period in hospital and in accordance with her will, her estate passed to John Randall.

“On her death the accused became power of attorney for his father.

“As power of attorney he had access to the bank cards and bank accounts of his father.

“Between this time and the death of John Randall a large number of cash withdrawals were carried out, which was inconsistent with previous patterns.”

Bruce Randall
Bruce Randall.

Prior to Mrs Randall’s death the couple’s outgoings had been around £1,000 a month, but in the month after Randall was granted power of attorney this jumped to more than £4,500.

Randall and his family went on “a number” of holidays at his father’s expense.

Mr Randall senior moved in with his son in Kirkcaldy and, upon the sale of his house in Fraserburgh in February 2018, £56,821 was transferred to his account.

By May 2019 that account had just £1.73 in it.

Another bank account was overdrawn by £92.

Prison warning

Randall’s sister and her husband raised concerns about the misappropriation of funds.

In a police interview, Randall claimed his father had told him to take his family for a break in Salou and that he should spend the money because his sister was not to get any.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said while he admitted taking the money, Randall had also been caring for his father and paying bills – over and above the amount he admitted stealing.

He said: “His position is that his father said for him to go spend the money but obviously he (Mr Randall snr) did not have capacity.”

Randall, of Hawkleymuir Place, admitted embezzling £96,861.87 between December 2016 and July 2019.

He further admitted stealing £2,127 from his father’s bank account between July and December 2019.

Sentence was deferred for reports but Sheriff Robert More warned Randall he is facing a custodial sentence.

