Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding joins League One table-toppers on loan

Dundee United youngster Sam Cleall-Harding has joined Kelty Hearts on a season-long loan.

Cleall-Harding, 18, was a stand-out performer with the Tangerines’ U/18 side before making the step up to the first-team group.

He turned in a fine performance during United’s 2-2 friendly draw against Luton Town in pre-season and was a regular on the senior bench during the opening weeks of the campaign.

The big centre-back also captained Dundee United B during their SPFL Trust Trophy campaign.

And Cleall-Harding will now look to continue his progress with a formative stint at New Central Park, following in the footsteps of fellow Tannadice teen Lewis O’Donnell, who shone for the Maroon Machine last season.

The Fifers are currently top of the third tier and boss Michael Tidser was this week presented with League One manager of the month for his efforts.