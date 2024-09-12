Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding joins League One table-toppers on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding joins League One table-toppers on loan

The promising defender will spend the season at Kelty Hearts.

By Alan Temple
Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Cleall-Harding is highly-rated at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Dundee United youngster Sam Cleall-Harding has joined Kelty Hearts on a season-long loan.

Cleall-Harding, 18, was a stand-out performer with the Tangerines’ U/18 side before making the step up to the first-team group.

He turned in a fine performance during United’s 2-2 friendly draw against Luton Town in pre-season and was a regular on the senior bench during the opening weeks of the campaign.

The big centre-back also captained Dundee United B during their SPFL Trust Trophy campaign.

And Cleall-Harding will now look to continue his progress with a formative stint at New Central Park, following in the footsteps of fellow Tannadice teen Lewis O’Donnell, who shone for the Maroon Machine last season.

Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United
Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United. Image: SNS

The Fifers are currently top of the third tier and boss Michael Tidser was this week presented with League One manager of the month for his efforts.

