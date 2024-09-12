Dundee United Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding joins League One table-toppers on loan The promising defender will spend the season at Kelty Hearts. By Alan Temple September 12 2024, 9:06am September 12 2024, 9:06am Share Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding joins League One table-toppers on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5080093/sam-cleall-harding-dundee-united-kelty-hearts/ Copy Link 0 comment Cleall-Harding is highly-rated at Tannadice. Image: SNS Dundee United youngster Sam Cleall-Harding has joined Kelty Hearts on a season-long loan. Cleall-Harding, 18, was a stand-out performer with the Tangerines’ U/18 side before making the step up to the first-team group. He turned in a fine performance during United’s 2-2 friendly draw against Luton Town in pre-season and was a regular on the senior bench during the opening weeks of the campaign. The big centre-back also captained Dundee United B during their SPFL Trust Trophy campaign. And Cleall-Harding will now look to continue his progress with a formative stint at New Central Park, following in the footsteps of fellow Tannadice teen Lewis O’Donnell, who shone for the Maroon Machine last season. Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United. Image: SNS The Fifers are currently top of the third tier and boss Michael Tidser was this week presented with League One manager of the month for his efforts.
Conversation