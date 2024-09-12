Ex-Royal Marine banned for dangerous Stirlingshire drive day before head scan

A retired Royal Marine has been banned from the road after driving dangerously between Doune and Callendar while awaiting a head scan.

At an earlier hearing at Stirling Sheriff Court, Joseph Clarke, 68, pled guilty to driving dangerously.

He was not present at a sentencing diet this week due to being unwell with sepsis.

Concerned witnesses saw pensioner Clarke driving his Hyundai on the A84 at around noon on December 18 2022.

He narrowly avoided colliding with oncoming motorists, despite the vehicle behind him flashing its lights and sounding its horn.

Just weeks before the incident, Clarke visited his doctor to report speech issues and he underwent a head scan the next day.

His solicitor told the court the elderly veteran had already handed in his driving licence.

Near misses

Fiscal depute Simona Gesheva said Clarke continually crossed the lanes of the carriageway at 50mph.

The driver following him flashed his lights and sounded his horn to try to catch the attention of both Clarke and oncoming motorists.

His passenger began filming Clarke due to her concern.

Ms Gesheva said: “They observed several motor vehicles travelling in the opposite direction, narrowly missing the accused.”

Clarke nearly clipped a number of vehicles and police were contacted.

He told officers he had to pull into a layby and rest “due to his concentration”.

Health issues

Solicitor Frazer McCready said: “He’s already surrendered his licence.

“At the time of the driving, he had an undiagnosed medical condition.”

He explained the day after the dangerous driving, Clarke underwent a head scan.

Mr McCready added: “It’s quite clearly a situation where he shouldn’t have been driving. He very much regrets this.

“He’s a retired gentleman and he has no previous convictions.

“He served his country in the Royal Marines for nine years. He’s a decent soul.

“He’s never going to drive again.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist banned Clarke, of Molendhu Road at Keltie Bridge on the edge of Callander, for 12 months and fined him £300, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Should Clarke wish to drive again, he must pass the extended driving test.

