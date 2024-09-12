Police issue warning to A92 Fife drivers over reduced speed limit

Police to enforce 50mph speed limit on A92 in Fife during roadworks
Amey, which is carrying out the project, says the reduced limit is due to a temporary barrier being in place.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Fife road policing officers would like to remind motorists that the temporary speed limit of 50mph in place on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath is effective at all times of the day due to ongoing work to replace the central barriers.
“Temporary barriers are in place and the speed limit has been reduced to ensure safety while work vehicles and equipment is present in the central reservation.
“Road policing officers will be enforcing this speed limit.”
