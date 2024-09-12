Police issue warning to A92 Fife drivers over reduced speed limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police issue warning to A92 Fife drivers over reduced speed limit

A 50mph limit is in place due to roadworks.

By Ellidh Aitken
The works are taking place on the A92 between Lochgelly and Cardenden. Image: Google Street View
The works are taking place on the A92 between Lochgelly and Cardenden. Image: Google Street View

Police have issued a warning to drivers over a reduced speed limit on the A92 in Fife.

Due to ongoing roadworks, a 50mph speed limit is in place on the route between Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Safety improvements are being made to vehicle barrier restraint systems on the central reservation, from the slip road for Lochgelly to Cardenbarns Overbridge near Cardenden.

The work is expected to continue until October 11, with some overnight road closures planned.

Police to enforce 50mph speed limit on A92 in Fife during roadworks

Amey, which is carrying out the project, says the reduced limit is due to a temporary barrier being in place.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Fife road policing officers would like to remind motorists that the temporary speed limit of 50mph in place on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath is effective at all times of the day due to ongoing work to replace the central barriers.

“Temporary barriers are in place and the speed limit has been reduced to ensure safety while work vehicles and equipment is present in the central reservation.

“Road policing officers will be enforcing this speed limit.”

More from Fife

Bruce Randall
Kirkcaldy man embezzled nearly £100k in three years from sick father
Keith Cameron
Fife ex-paramedic lecturer avoids prison for 'hideous' crimes including hoarding photos of children
Councillor David McDiarmid opposed the Greyfriars Garden plan. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.
Claims Fife is in 'danger of being turned into a big holiday park'
5
Provost Land, Leslie.
Police officer hospitalised and man, 34, arrested after Leslie disturbance
Fife SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth during visit to Dundee school. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP's Jenny Gilruth claims Fife constituents regret voting Labour
7
Fife road closed
Fife road shut indefinitely after 'void' found during resurfacing
2
armed police Kirkcaldy
Pair arrested after police in riot gear raid Kirkcaldy home
Edinburgh High Court sign
Ex-soldier gets extended sentence for 'disturbing' sex crimes in Fife
Aberdour Road in Dunfermline.
Boy, 11, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline
John Stewart outside his Dundee city centre Hays Travel branch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee travel agency boss to open new shop in Cupar

Conversation