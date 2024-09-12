Police issue warning to A92 Fife drivers over reduced speed limit

Police have issued a warning to drivers over a reduced speed limit on the A92 in Fife.

Due to ongoing roadworks, a 50mph speed limit is in place on the route between Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Safety improvements are being made to vehicle barrier restraint systems on the central reservation, from the slip road for Lochgelly to Cardenbarns Overbridge near Cardenden.

The work is expected to continue until October 11, with some overnight road closures planned.

Police to enforce 50mph speed limit on A92 in Fife during roadworks

Amey, which is carrying out the project, says the reduced limit is due to a temporary barrier being in place.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Fife road policing officers would like to remind motorists that the temporary speed limit of 50mph in place on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath is effective at all times of the day due to ongoing work to replace the central barriers.

“Temporary barriers are in place and the speed limit has been reduced to ensure safety while work vehicles and equipment is present in the central reservation.

“Road policing officers will be enforcing this speed limit.”