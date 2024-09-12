Kirkcaldy pub up for sale for £1.4 million

A Kirkcaldy pub has gone up for sale for offers over £1.4 million.

The Exchequer on High Street will remain open despite the building going on the market.

Stonegate Group, which runs The Exchequer, has confirmed that the move by the venue’s owner will have “no impact on the pub’s operations”.

The building is let to the company for an annual rent of £125,000 – which will rise to £147,000 in February 2025.

Stonegate has a lease on the pub until 2045.

A spokesperson said: “Stonegate Group can confirm that The Exchequer pub in Kirkcaldy is up for sale as part of a change of landlord, however, this will have no impact on the pub’s operations.

“The Exchequer will continue to trade as usual and remains part of the Stonegate Group portfolio.”

The pub is described by Stonegate as “Kirkcaldy’s most welcoming and friendly venue”.

The venue also shows live sport and hosts quizzes and bingo.

The sale includes the entire terraced building, which is spread over three floors.

The pub also comes with a beer garden.

The Exchequer is on the market from Savills.

