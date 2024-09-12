Kirkcaldy pub up for sale for £1.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy pub up for sale for £1.4 million

The Exchequer on High Street will remain open despite going on the market.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Exchequer on High Street. Image: Savills
The Exchequer on High Street. Image: Savills

A Kirkcaldy pub has gone up for sale for offers over £1.4 million.

The Exchequer on High Street will remain open despite the building going on the market.

Stonegate Group, which runs The Exchequer, has confirmed that the move by the venue’s owner will have “no impact on the pub’s operations”.

The building is let to the company for an annual rent of £125,000 – which will rise to £147,000 in February 2025.

Stonegate has a lease on the pub until 2045.

The bar area in The Exchequer. Image: Savills
The pub is split into different sections. Image: Savills
A seating area. Image: Savills
The Exchequer will continue to trade as usual. Image: Savills

A spokesperson said: “Stonegate Group can confirm that The Exchequer pub in Kirkcaldy is up for sale as part of a change of landlord, however, this will have no impact on the pub’s operations.

“The Exchequer will continue to trade as usual and remains part of the Stonegate Group portfolio.”

The pub is described by Stonegate as “Kirkcaldy’s most welcoming and friendly venue”.

The venue also shows live sport and hosts quizzes and bingo.

The Exchequer is one of Kirkcaldy’s best-known pubs. Image: Savills
The venue serves food and shows live sports. Image: Savills
The beer garden. Image: Savills
The pub hosts a weekly quiz night. Image: Savills

The sale includes the entire terraced building, which is spread over three floors.

The pub also comes with a beer garden.

The Exchequer is on the market from Savills.

Meanwhile, a Kirkcaldy church has plans to extend and alter its building.

And elsewhere in Fife, a Dundee travel agency boss is opening a new shop in Cupar.

