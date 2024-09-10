Kirkcaldy church looking to the future with plans to extend and alter building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy church looking to the future with plans to extend and alter building

The church hopes to become more accessible for members and community groups.

By Claire Warrender
Hope Church in Kirkcaldy currently has steps up to the entrance
Hope Church in Kirkcaldy has steps up to the entrance. Image: Google.

A Kirkcaldy church has applied for planning permission to upgrade its building so it can welcome more community groups.

Hope Church says an extension and internal alterations would make it more accessible.

The former Torbain Parish Church, on Carron Place, unified with the Templehall congregation in 2021 and sealed its future by adopting a new name last year.

Rev Josh Milton, centre, became the first minister of the unified Hope Church in Kirkcaldy. Image: Church of Scotland.

However, the 1960s building remains stuck in the past.

Toilet provision in particular does not meet current standards.

And people with mobility issues or baby buggies struggle to access some rooms.

The planning application, submitted to Fife Council last week, reveals the extent of the issues and the work envisaged.

Details of Hope Church refurbishment plan

It includes removing the pews from the sanctuary and replacing them with stackable chairs.

This will allow the Hope Church layout to be changed to meet the needs of Kirkcaldy groups.

Accessible entrances from the car park and a lift to the upper floor are also planned.

And new insulation and underfloor heating will help reduce heating bills.

The application adds: “The sanctuary, which could potentially be a multi-purpose space used throughout the week, has fixed pews with heating pipes beneath them and no adjacent accessible toilet or baby change.

“The proposal is to alter and upgrade the building to current standards.

“A series of spaces will be formed within the sanctuary for small meeting spaces, storage, kitchen and toilets.

“This has been designed in a way that will not detract from the main space.”

Fife Council will decide on the application in due course.

