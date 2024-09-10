Kirkcaldy church looking to the future with plans to extend and alter building

A Kirkcaldy church has applied for planning permission to upgrade its building so it can welcome more community groups.

Hope Church says an extension and internal alterations would make it more accessible.

The former Torbain Parish Church, on Carron Place, unified with the Templehall congregation in 2021 and sealed its future by adopting a new name last year.

However, the 1960s building remains stuck in the past.

Toilet provision in particular does not meet current standards.

And people with mobility issues or baby buggies struggle to access some rooms.

The planning application, submitted to Fife Council last week, reveals the extent of the issues and the work envisaged.

Details of Hope Church refurbishment plan

It includes removing the pews from the sanctuary and replacing them with stackable chairs.

This will allow the Hope Church layout to be changed to meet the needs of Kirkcaldy groups.

Accessible entrances from the car park and a lift to the upper floor are also planned.

And new insulation and underfloor heating will help reduce heating bills.

The application adds: “The sanctuary, which could potentially be a multi-purpose space used throughout the week, has fixed pews with heating pipes beneath them and no adjacent accessible toilet or baby change.

“The proposal is to alter and upgrade the building to current standards.

“A series of spaces will be formed within the sanctuary for small meeting spaces, storage, kitchen and toilets.

“This has been designed in a way that will not detract from the main space.”

Fife Council will decide on the application in due course.