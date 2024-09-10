For sale: Elegant 19th-century Burntisland townhouse with breathtaking Forth views

An elegant 19th-century townhouse with breathtaking views of Burntisland has come to the market.

The unique six-bedroom period home is quietly tucked away at the end of a private road in Burntisland.

Its elevated position offers breathtaking open views over the Forth and surrounding areas.

Built in 1858 and designed by renowned architect Frederick Thomas Pilkington, the Grade A listed home is a testament to historic elegance and architectural excellence.

The property is spread over several levels and offers flexible accommodation to suit families.

On the ground floor is a fantastic reception room with a stunning bay window and features such as a solid feature fireplace and cornice work along with additional storage.

On this floor is also a bathroom with a white four-piece suite, shower over the bath and complemented with monochrome tiling.

To the lower ground level is the fitted kitchen with a range of units and space for a dining table with a handy utility area off while allowing direct outside access.

One floor up is three well-proportioned double bedrooms, all with far-reaching views to the north over the rolling countryside.

On the half landing up is a second splendid reception room – again with the benefit of a bay window overlooking the garden ground, while enjoying an aspect over the town itself, to the Forth and to Edinburgh.

The room also has another period fireplace and cornice work.

Two further well-proportioned double rooms also have a similar northerly aspect and wooden flooring.

These both have a modern shower room with a white two-piece suite and walk-in cubicle with an electric shower with natural light provided via a skylight.

At the top of the property is a spacious double bedroom with uninterrupted views over the Forth and beyond.

Although a degree of modernisation is required this could be an impressive principal bedroom.

To the front (south) is an expansive mature garden, mostly laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubbery.

The garden is an idyllic spot while retaining a safe space for children and pets alike. To the rear is a private courtyard garden for a quiet peaceful retreat.

8 Broomhill in Burntisland is being marketed by Neilsons for offers over £500,000. This is below the home report valuation of £525,000.

