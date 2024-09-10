For sale: Elegant 19th-century Burntisland townhouse with breathtaking Forth views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Elegant 19th-century Burntisland townhouse with breathtaking Forth views

The unique six-bedroom period home is quietly tucked away at the end of a private road.

By Stephen Eighteen
Broomfield, Burntisland
The home in Broomfield is Grade A listed. Image: Neilsons

An elegant 19th-century townhouse with breathtaking views of Burntisland has come to the market.

The unique six-bedroom period home is quietly tucked away at the end of a private road in Burntisland.

Its elevated position offers breathtaking open views over the Forth and surrounding areas.

Built in 1858 and designed by renowned architect Frederick Thomas Pilkington, the Grade A listed home is a testament to historic elegance and architectural excellence.

The fitted kitchen has a range of units and space for a dining table. Image:  Neilsons
The reception room has a stunning bay window. Image: Neilsons
The window has a leafy outlook. Image: Neilsons
The room has a solid feature fireplace and cornice work along with additional storage. Image: Neilsons
There is a bathroom on the ground floor. Image: Neilsons

The property is spread over several levels and offers flexible accommodation to suit families.

On the ground floor is a fantastic reception room with a stunning bay window and features such as a solid feature fireplace and cornice work along with additional storage.

On this floor is also a bathroom with a white four-piece suite, shower over the bath and complemented with monochrome tiling.

To the lower ground level is the fitted kitchen with a range of units and space for a dining table with a handy utility area off while allowing direct outside access.

The Grade A listed home has plenty of character. Image: Neilsons
A second reception room has a bay window overlooking the garden. Image: Neilsons
There are three double bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Neilsons
This bedroom has a fresh, bright feel. Image: Neilsons
There is plenty of space for storage in this bedroom. Image: Neilsons
One of the upstairs bathrooms. Image: Neilsons

One floor up is three well-proportioned double bedrooms, all with far-reaching views to the north over the rolling countryside.

On the half landing up is a second splendid reception room – again with the benefit of a bay window overlooking the garden ground, while enjoying an aspect over the town itself, to the Forth and to Edinburgh.

The room also has another period fireplace and cornice work.

Two further well-proportioned double rooms also have a similar northerly aspect and wooden flooring.

These both have a modern shower room with a white two-piece suite and walk-in cubicle with an electric shower with natural light provided via a skylight.

There is an opportunity to modernise this spacious double bedroom. Image: Neilsons

At the top of the property is a spacious double bedroom with uninterrupted views over the Forth and beyond.

Although a degree of modernisation is required this could be an impressive principal bedroom.

The garden is an idyllic spot. Image: Neilsons
It is a safe space for children and pets. Image: Neilsons
The outside space is a big selling point. Image: Neilsons
The period home is quietly tucked away at the end of a private road. Image: Neilsons
To the rear is a private courtyard garden for a quiet peaceful retreat. Image: Neilsons
Burntisland is in a prime location on the Forth estuary. Image: Neilsons
The property in Broomhill offers commanding views. Image: Neilsons
Beautiful countryside surrounds Burntisland to the north. Image: Neilsons
The breathtaking view of Edinburgh and the Forth. Image: Neilsons

To the front (south) is an expansive mature garden, mostly laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubbery.

The garden is an idyllic spot while retaining a safe space for children and pets alike. To the rear is a private courtyard garden for a quiet peaceful retreat.

8 Broomhill in Burntisland is being marketed by Neilsons for offers over £500,000. This is below the home report valuation of £525,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a spectacular Kirkcaldy home with glass atrium and balcony is on sale for £900,000.

