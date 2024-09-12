Dundee Man, 47, charged after ‘fleeing scene’ of Dundee crash The man is due to appear in court later this month. By James Simpson September 12 2024, 10:23am September 12 2024, 10:23am Share Man, 47, charged after ‘fleeing scene’ of Dundee crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5080157/man-charged-crash-mains-road-dundee/ Copy Link The damaged car on Mains Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Dundee. Police were called to Mains Road in the Hilltown in the early hours of Sunday after a crash involving a parked car. A Ford Finesse was left damaged at the scene. Police later traced the driver of the other vehicle and charged him. Man charged after Mains Road crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a car having crashed into a stationary vehicle around 1.10am on Sunday, on Mains Road in Dundee. “The driver did not stay at the scene. “The driver, a 47-year-old man, was traced and arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. “He is due to appear at court on Monday September 23.”