Man, 47, charged after ‘fleeing scene’ of Dundee crash

A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Dundee.

Police were called to Mains Road in the Hilltown in the early hours of Sunday after a crash involving a parked car.

A Ford Finesse was left damaged at the scene.

Police later traced the driver of the other vehicle and charged him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a car having crashed into a stationary vehicle around 1.10am on Sunday, on Mains Road in Dundee.

“The driver did not stay at the scene.

“The driver, a 47-year-old man, was traced and arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He is due to appear at court on Monday September 23.”