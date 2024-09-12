Jamie Murphy reveals reason for ‘sour’ ending to St Johnstone career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Murphy reveals reason for ‘sour’ ending to St Johnstone career

The former Motherwell and Rangers forward spent just one season at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Former St Johnstone forward, Jamie Murphy.
Former St Johnstone forward, Jamie Murphy. Image: SNS.

Jamie Murphy has revealed details of the “sour” ending to his St Johnstone career.

Speaking as a guest on the Open Goal podcast, the veteran forward put forward his theory for dropping out of the first team picture towards the conclusion of his one season as McDiarmid Park.

And the reason he gave for it was being just one more Premiership appearance away from triggering an extension for a second campaign with the Perth club.

“Callum Davidson was really good and that was a time when my hamstring started to feel good again,” the 35-year-old, still playing with Ayr United, reflected.

“I did pre-season and everything was going great.

Jamie Murphy.
Jamie Murphy. Image: SNS.

“We had a great group of boys as well.

“We had a lot of golf days because Callum loves his golf – he plays off plus four or something like that.

“We’d all be there warming up and he’d just rock up to the tee – down the middle, on the green, make the putt and carry on.

“We had golf days all the time because he’s so good!”

‘From above’

Murphy added: “I had a thing in my contract where I had to play 25 games to get another year.

“With Callum Davidson I was playing all the time and feeling I was doing well.

“Then I stopped playing – not even getting on the pitch.

“People were getting on ahead of me. I doubt it would have been Callum Davidson or Steven MacLean – maybe it was from above or whatever.

“How many appearances do you think I made? 24!

“It gets to the end of the season and they say: ‘Look, you can’t be in the squad for the last game’.

“I didn’t go back in. That was me, done.

“I got on really well with Callum Davidson, Steven MacLean and Liam Craig. They were all great guys.

“It was just disappointing how it ended. It ended a bit sour but that happens sometimes.”

Murphy made 29 appearances in total for Saints, 24 in the league, during the 2022/23 campaign, which ended with MacLean in charge after Davidson was sacked.

His final game was the 2-0 home defeat to old club, Motherwell.

Saints secured their Premiership status at Kilmarnock the following weekend.

Conversation