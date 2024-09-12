Glenrothes boy, 10, features in new Sky documentary after cancer leaves him partially blind

A boy from Glenrothes is featuring in a new Sky documentary after cancer left him partially blind.

Harry Thomas, 10, was approached to be a part of Kids Like Us, a collaboration between Sky and charity Children with Cancer UK.

He is one of eight children from across the UK and US to feature in the 90-minute documentary, which was released on Thursday.

Harry was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020 which has taken most of his sight and left him with left-side hemiplegia – the paralysis of limbs.

Mum Brooke, 31, says her son also suffered a stroke during an operation last year which left him unable to walk.

However, after persevering, he is now able to walk using a cane.

Brooke told The Courier: “Harry is a big character who loves singing and dancing.

“We were approached last year and got chatting to the documentary team.

“We’ve been filming since August last year. We even filmed some of the documentary at the Scottish Deer Centre.

“The documentary follows eight children from across the UK and US and aims to look at a different aspect of childhood cancer.

“They’ve tried to make it so people talk about it in order to raise more awareness and money.

“That’s what I’m trying to do as well by being part of it – to show that it’s not scary.”

Throughout the film, each child narrates their story and interviews other youngsters about their experiences of cancer.

Brooke says Harry has never been shy and loved being a part of the documentary.

Glenrothes boy practising signature after appearing in Sky documentary Kids Like Us

She said: “He loves to show off. He’s been practising his signature and told me, ‘People will need it’.

“He’s never been shy. In the midst of his chemotherapy treatment, we went on holiday and there was a talent contest.

“He got up on stage, sang 500 Miles and won.”

Tania Alexander, executive producer of the film, said: “Myself and the team feel incredibly privileged to have been able to spend time with these remarkable and inspiring young people.

“During the making of the film, they had us laughing and crying in equal measure; their energy, relentless joy and charisma was overwhelmingly infectious and the film really captures all of that.

“Paediatric cancer is a subject that is too often shied away from, and these kids, telling their own stories in such a candid and compelling way, woven with humour and emotion, genuinely cuts through.”

Kids Like Us is available to stream on Sky.