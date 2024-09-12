‘Psychopath’ who spooked Perth children with Japanese pull saw avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Psychopath’ who spooked Perth children with Japanese pull saw avoids jail

George Davey threatened to murder a police officer's family and told him: "You're messing with the wrong psychopath. That marks you for death."

By Jamie Buchan
George Davey
George Davey.

A self-described “psychopath” who scared two schoolchildren with a Japanese pull saw before threatening to murder a police officer and his family has been spared jail.

George Davey was spotted by two girls stepping off a school bus, outside Perth’s Grampian Hotel.

He shouted at the pair, aged 13 and 15, “don’t f*** with me”, before lifting his jumper to show the handle of the machete-style weapon poking out of his trousers.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the “frightened” youngsters told a parent, who called 999.

Stock image of a Japanese pull saw, used in carpentry. Image: Shutterstock

Davey returned to the dock for sentencing, having already pled guilty to having a bladed weapon in the city’s York Place on April 29 last year.

The 20-year-old, who is from East Sussex but was homeless at the time, also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on a journey to Dundee HQ.

He told one officer: “You’re messing with the wrong psychopath. That marks you for death.”

‘Looked deep into his soul’

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said his client wanted to apologise to the officer and members of the public.

“He accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“Mr Davey knows he has to work through his issues to improve himself.”

The court heard how Davey, who had been living with undiagnosed ADHD and autism, had been “led into a world of drugs”.

George Davey appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

But he has held down a steady job for five months and is about to embark on further education, Mr Sinclair said.

“There is an alternative to custody.

“He has looked deep into his soul to address his problems.”

Sheriff Whyllie Robertson told Davey: “These offences cross the threshold for the court to consider custody.

“I need to take account of your record, which shows you have an analogous matter from a court in England.

“I also note that since this episode, your mental health appears to have improved and you have cooperated fully and benefited from your relationship with your probation officer.”

Davey was placed on supervision for a year and sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work.

“If you breach this community payback order, you will be arrested and brought back to court and in all likelihood you will be jailed,” the sheriff said.

‘Bullet, bullet’

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said police were called to the Grampian Hotel at about 4.40pm.

“A member of the public pointed police to the underneath of a parked vehicle, next to the accused.

“They found a machete-style knife, still within its packaging.

“It was a Japanese pull saw with a 25cm blade and a wooden handle wrapped in 30cm rope.”

Hotel Grampian and Shimla Dining Inn.
The Grampian Hotel, York Place, Perth.

When arrested, Davey focused his attention of one police officer telling him: “You’re f***ing dead, pal.

“I will honour that. Bullet, bullet. It won’t be me doing it either.”

Ms Paterson said: “The accused then stated ‘I have a gun for that boy on the right and for his f***ing family’.

“The ‘boy on the right’ was the same police officer.

“This behaviour continued throughout the journey to Dundee.”

Davey told the officer: “You better be vigilant,” and said he was messing with the “wrong psychopath”.

He added: “You are lucky we gave you a f***ing country, pal. Learn to speak properly.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

A phone with social media on it
Sexual assault survivor used social media to urge others to come forward after childhood…
Stirling Sheriff Court
Ex-Royal Marine banned for dangerous Stirlingshire drive day before head scan
Bruce Randall
Kirkcaldy man embezzled nearly £100k in three years from sick father
Darren Towns and Shaun Petrie
Dealers caught with kilo of coke and crossbow in Dundee jailed
Keith Cameron
Fife ex-paramedic lecturer avoids prison for 'hideous' crimes including hoarding photos of children
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Pensioner's admissions and brick thrower
Edinburgh High Court sign
Ex-soldier gets extended sentence for 'disturbing' sex crimes in Fife
Kemnay Gardens
Dealer caught with kilo block of high purity cocaine on Dundee street
Timo Hayes
Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle
Old woman holding coins
Addict attacked 85-year-old in Dundee sheltered housing for less than £10