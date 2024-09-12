‘Psychopath’ who spooked Perth children with Japanese pull saw avoids jail

A self-described “psychopath” who scared two schoolchildren with a Japanese pull saw before threatening to murder a police officer and his family has been spared jail.

George Davey was spotted by two girls stepping off a school bus, outside Perth’s Grampian Hotel.

He shouted at the pair, aged 13 and 15, “don’t f*** with me”, before lifting his jumper to show the handle of the machete-style weapon poking out of his trousers.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the “frightened” youngsters told a parent, who called 999.

Davey returned to the dock for sentencing, having already pled guilty to having a bladed weapon in the city’s York Place on April 29 last year.

The 20-year-old, who is from East Sussex but was homeless at the time, also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on a journey to Dundee HQ.

He told one officer: “You’re messing with the wrong psychopath. That marks you for death.”

‘Looked deep into his soul’

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said his client wanted to apologise to the officer and members of the public.

“He accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“Mr Davey knows he has to work through his issues to improve himself.”

The court heard how Davey, who had been living with undiagnosed ADHD and autism, had been “led into a world of drugs”.

But he has held down a steady job for five months and is about to embark on further education, Mr Sinclair said.

“There is an alternative to custody.

“He has looked deep into his soul to address his problems.”

Sheriff Whyllie Robertson told Davey: “These offences cross the threshold for the court to consider custody.

“I need to take account of your record, which shows you have an analogous matter from a court in England.

“I also note that since this episode, your mental health appears to have improved and you have cooperated fully and benefited from your relationship with your probation officer.”

Davey was placed on supervision for a year and sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work.

“If you breach this community payback order, you will be arrested and brought back to court and in all likelihood you will be jailed,” the sheriff said.

‘Bullet, bullet’

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said police were called to the Grampian Hotel at about 4.40pm.

“A member of the public pointed police to the underneath of a parked vehicle, next to the accused.

“They found a machete-style knife, still within its packaging.

“It was a Japanese pull saw with a 25cm blade and a wooden handle wrapped in 30cm rope.”

When arrested, Davey focused his attention of one police officer telling him: “You’re f***ing dead, pal.

“I will honour that. Bullet, bullet. It won’t be me doing it either.”

Ms Paterson said: “The accused then stated ‘I have a gun for that boy on the right and for his f***ing family’.

“The ‘boy on the right’ was the same police officer.

“This behaviour continued throughout the journey to Dundee.”

Davey told the officer: “You better be vigilant,” and said he was messing with the “wrong psychopath”.

He added: “You are lucky we gave you a f***ing country, pal. Learn to speak properly.”

