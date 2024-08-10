Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel

After being caught with the machete-style weapon, George Davey made threats to kill a police officer and his family.

By Jamie Buchan
George Davey, Japanese pull saw
George Davey was caught with a Japanese pull saw in Perth. Image: DC Thomson/ Shutterstock

A man caught with a Japanese pull saw outside a Perth hotel made threats to murder a police officer and his family.

George Davey was spotted by a member of the public carrying the unusual machete-style weapon, described as hand saw traditionally used in carpentry.

When approached by officers outside Perth’s Grampian Hotel, the 20-year-old flew into a rage.

He singled out one of the constables, threatened to kill him and shouted: “Bullet, bullet.”

Davey, who is from East Sussex but was homeless at the time, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having a bladed weapon in a public place on April 29 last year.

He also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on a journey to Dundee HQ.

‘I have a gun’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Davey had been reported to police by a passer-by.

“Officers traced the accused at about 4.30pm.

“There was a machete-style knife lying nearby.

George Davey
George Davey outside Perth Sheriff Court

“It was recognised by a civilian witness as one that the accused had been carrying.

“The knife was described as a Japanese pull saw.”

When arrested, Davey told one of the police officers: “You’re f***ing dead, pal.

“I will honour that. Bullet, bullet. It won’t be me doing it either.”

Japanese pull saw
Stock image of a Japanese pull saw, used in carpentry. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Hodgson said: “The accused then stated ‘I have a gun for that boy on the right and for his f***ing family’.

“The ‘boy on the right’ was the same police officer.

“This behaviour continued throughout the journey to Dundee.”

New coping strategies

Solicitor Angela Clay, defending, said: “Mr Davey originally appeared on petition and this has been reduced to a summary complaint.

“He is deeply ashamed.

“At the time, he was homeless and without any kind of support but since this, he is back living at the family home.

“He is not taking illicit substances, which he had been using as a coping strategy.

“This part of his life is well and truly behind him and he wants to prove to the court that he can be a valued member of the community.”

Hotel Grampian and Shimla Dining Inn.
The Grampian Hotel, York Place, Perth.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Davey: “I am told you are deeply ashamed of your behaviour and well you should be.

“I’m told this has been something of a wake up call for you and it occurred at a difficult time in your life.

“It is good you have taken steps to get your life back on track.

“But this is an extremely serious matter and I am not in a position to deal with it today.

“You are a young man and I would like more information about your circumstances before sentencing you.”

Davey, of Colbourne Road, Hove, will be return to court next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

