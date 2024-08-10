Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel

A man caught with a Japanese pull saw outside a Perth hotel made threats to murder a police officer and his family.

George Davey was spotted by a member of the public carrying the unusual machete-style weapon, described as hand saw traditionally used in carpentry.

When approached by officers outside Perth’s Grampian Hotel, the 20-year-old flew into a rage.

He singled out one of the constables, threatened to kill him and shouted: “Bullet, bullet.”

Davey, who is from East Sussex but was homeless at the time, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having a bladed weapon in a public place on April 29 last year.

He also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on a journey to Dundee HQ.

‘I have a gun’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Davey had been reported to police by a passer-by.

“Officers traced the accused at about 4.30pm.

“There was a machete-style knife lying nearby.

“It was recognised by a civilian witness as one that the accused had been carrying.

“The knife was described as a Japanese pull saw.”

When arrested, Davey told one of the police officers: “You’re f***ing dead, pal.

“I will honour that. Bullet, bullet. It won’t be me doing it either.”

Ms Hodgson said: “The accused then stated ‘I have a gun for that boy on the right and for his f***ing family’.

“The ‘boy on the right’ was the same police officer.

“This behaviour continued throughout the journey to Dundee.”

New coping strategies

Solicitor Angela Clay, defending, said: “Mr Davey originally appeared on petition and this has been reduced to a summary complaint.

“He is deeply ashamed.

“At the time, he was homeless and without any kind of support but since this, he is back living at the family home.

“He is not taking illicit substances, which he had been using as a coping strategy.

“This part of his life is well and truly behind him and he wants to prove to the court that he can be a valued member of the community.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Davey: “I am told you are deeply ashamed of your behaviour and well you should be.

“I’m told this has been something of a wake up call for you and it occurred at a difficult time in your life.

“It is good you have taken steps to get your life back on track.

“But this is an extremely serious matter and I am not in a position to deal with it today.

“You are a young man and I would like more information about your circumstances before sentencing you.”

Davey, of Colbourne Road, Hove, will be return to court next month.

