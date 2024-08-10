Dens dilemmas for Tony Docherty as Dundee host Hearts at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dens dilemmas for Tony Docherty as Dundee host Hearts at home

The Dark Blues boss has options to ponder ahead of the evening kick off.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty (middle) has options to ponder for today's clash with Hearts including new signing Billy Koumetio (left) and striker Seb Palmer-Houlden.
By George Cran

Dundee’s first home league clash of the season promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the weekend as Hearts come to town.

Aiming to build on last season’s runaway third-place finish, the Jambos are in town targeting a fourth straight win over the Dee.

However, they did lose their previous August contest with Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues a year ago.

Luke McCowan’s superb lob over a despairing Zander Clark split the sides at Dens Park to give Dundee their first Premiership win since returning to the top flight.

Docherty & Co. would love to repeat that feat with a first league victory of this season on Saturday evening.

But how might they go about it?

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Last week’s Dundee derby showed the options available to Docherty.

Courier Sport takes a look at potential approaches for the Dark Blues against the Jambos.

Formation

Hearts played a 4-2-3-1 set-up at home to Rangers last week with Barrie McKay, Yan Dhanda and Kenneth Vargas backing up star striker Lawrence Shankland.

That matched up with the Gers.

The Dark Blues, though, have started every game this season in a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs.

Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
They did so last week against Dundee United but did show flexibility in the second half.

Docherty brought on attacker Scott Tiffoney for wing-back Ethan Ingram and changed to a 4-3-3 as they searched for a route back into the derby.

That again changed when Curtis Main came on to join Simon Murray in a strike force with the Dee evolving into a 4-4-2 formation.

While the Dundee boss has his favoured formation with a three-man backline, there are options to change in game if Plan A isn’t working.

Defence

Luke Graham was something of a surprise inclusion for the derby last weekend, making his Premiership debut at Tannadice.

That saw Ryan Astley drop to the bench.

Graham gives the side balance with his left foot, allowing progression of the ball forward to be smoother on that side.

Luke Graham made his Premiership debut at Tannadice last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Astley does, though, have experience of playing Hearts. The former Everton defender came into the team towards the end of last season with Joe Shaughnessy injured.

Though it was a day to forget for the Dee, losing 3-0, Astley showed up well on his first start for the club.

Now there’s also a new defender in town – a big one, too. Six foot five inch centre-back Billy Koumetio signed on Friday on a two-year deal.

Billy Koumetio after penning his Dundee contract. Image: Dundee FC
Arriving in the country and then playing a huge match 24 hours later against Scotland’s sharpest marksman would be a big ask.

And that’s what it’ll come down to overall – who can shut down the service to Shankland best.

Midfield

Though they would have liked more controlled midfield possession in the derby, it would be a surprise to see any change in the middle.

Luke McCowan is one of the most talked-about players in the country right now but Docherty has made abundantly clear that the noise around his future will not affect the 26-year-old.

Luke McCowan has already caught the eye this season for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
And, provided there is no significant movement on a possible departure, he’ll be first name on the team sheet.

Josh Mulligan’s recent form gives him a shout and his physical attributes could be useful against the Jambos.

However, as before, it would be a surprise to see a change to the trio of Mo Sylla, McCowan and Cameron.

Attack

Dundee have strength in their attacking options and don’t be surprised to see Tony Docherty switch things up for different opponents.

Against United, he chose his two strong runners – Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Tiffoney brings a different sort of running, direct dribbling, while Curtis Main brings power and can play facilitator to whoever is his partner.

Simon Murray is now on five goals in two starts for Dundee since signing in the summer. Image: SNS
Murray has five goals to his name and played a key role in both goals at Tannadice last time out so he’s expected to start.

Palmer-Houlden, meanwhile, has scored in each of his last three games.

Two in-form strikers may well get the nod once more.

But Docherty this week hailed Tiffoney’s impact on the squad already this season and may be tempted to reward that after benching the former Partick Thistle man for the last three matches.

Whichever two Docherty goes for, he does so with the knowledge there are two very useful options to call on from the bench.

That’s a strength this Dee squad has – the ability to look to substitutes with real faith they can change the game.

