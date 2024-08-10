Dens dilemmas for Tony Docherty as Dundee host Hearts at home

Dundee’s first home league clash of the season promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the weekend as Hearts come to town.

Aiming to build on last season’s runaway third-place finish, the Jambos are in town targeting a fourth straight win over the Dee.

However, they did lose their previous August contest with Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues a year ago.

Luke McCowan’s superb lob over a despairing Zander Clark split the sides at Dens Park to give Dundee their first Premiership win since returning to the top flight.

Docherty & Co. would love to repeat that feat with a first league victory of this season on Saturday evening.

But how might they go about it?

Last week’s Dundee derby showed the options available to Docherty.

Courier Sport takes a look at potential approaches for the Dark Blues against the Jambos.

Formation

Hearts played a 4-2-3-1 set-up at home to Rangers last week with Barrie McKay, Yan Dhanda and Kenneth Vargas backing up star striker Lawrence Shankland.

That matched up with the Gers.

The Dark Blues, though, have started every game this season in a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs.

They did so last week against Dundee United but did show flexibility in the second half.

Docherty brought on attacker Scott Tiffoney for wing-back Ethan Ingram and changed to a 4-3-3 as they searched for a route back into the derby.

That again changed when Curtis Main came on to join Simon Murray in a strike force with the Dee evolving into a 4-4-2 formation.

While the Dundee boss has his favoured formation with a three-man backline, there are options to change in game if Plan A isn’t working.

Defence

Luke Graham was something of a surprise inclusion for the derby last weekend, making his Premiership debut at Tannadice.

That saw Ryan Astley drop to the bench.

Graham gives the side balance with his left foot, allowing progression of the ball forward to be smoother on that side.

Astley does, though, have experience of playing Hearts. The former Everton defender came into the team towards the end of last season with Joe Shaughnessy injured.

Though it was a day to forget for the Dee, losing 3-0, Astley showed up well on his first start for the club.

Now there’s also a new defender in town – a big one, too. Six foot five inch centre-back Billy Koumetio signed on Friday on a two-year deal.

Arriving in the country and then playing a huge match 24 hours later against Scotland’s sharpest marksman would be a big ask.

And that’s what it’ll come down to overall – who can shut down the service to Shankland best.

Midfield

Though they would have liked more controlled midfield possession in the derby, it would be a surprise to see any change in the middle.

Luke McCowan is one of the most talked-about players in the country right now but Docherty has made abundantly clear that the noise around his future will not affect the 26-year-old.

And, provided there is no significant movement on a possible departure, he’ll be first name on the team sheet.

Josh Mulligan’s recent form gives him a shout and his physical attributes could be useful against the Jambos.

However, as before, it would be a surprise to see a change to the trio of Mo Sylla, McCowan and Cameron.

Attack

Dundee have strength in their attacking options and don’t be surprised to see Tony Docherty switch things up for different opponents.

Against United, he chose his two strong runners – Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Tiffoney brings a different sort of running, direct dribbling, while Curtis Main brings power and can play facilitator to whoever is his partner.

Murray has five goals to his name and played a key role in both goals at Tannadice last time out so he’s expected to start.

Palmer-Houlden, meanwhile, has scored in each of his last three games.

Two in-form strikers may well get the nod once more.

But Docherty this week hailed Tiffoney’s impact on the squad already this season and may be tempted to reward that after benching the former Partick Thistle man for the last three matches.

Whichever two Docherty goes for, he does so with the knowledge there are two very useful options to call on from the bench.

That’s a strength this Dee squad has – the ability to look to substitutes with real faith they can change the game.