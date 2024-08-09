Dundee complete signing of Billy Koumetio from Liverpool as Owen Beck role in move revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee complete signing of Billy Koumetio from Liverpool as Owen Beck role in move revealed

The French defender has made a switch from Anfield to Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Billy Koumetio after penning his Dundee contract. Image: Dundee FC
Billy Koumetio after penning his Dundee contract. Image: Dundee FC

Dundee have completed the signing of Billy Koumetio from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old defender has penned a two-year deal at Dens Park, with an undisclosed fee heading to Anfield in return.

The Frenchman came through the ranks at hometown club Lyon before a stopover at Orleans lead to his big move to Anfield in 2018.

At 6 feet 5 inches tall, Koumetio will add significant height to the Dark Blues’ back line.

Billy Koumetio in Dundee colours. Image: Dundee FC

And he revealed another ex-Dundee loanee from Liverpool, Owen Beck, helped sell him on the switch.

“It feels very good to join the club, I am really happy to be here,” said Koumetio.

“I believe and have the conviction that this is the best step in my career. I had discussions with the manager, Liverpool and my agent and once we reached an agreement everything went through.

Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck (front) made a huge impact at Dundee on loan from Liverpool last season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“I discussed with the manager how he wants to play and how he wants me to play and how I can improve as a player.

I spoke with Owen Beck about his time at Dundee and he loved it, everything he said about the club was so positive. All the Liverpool lads all saw how Dundee helped develop Owen.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans, I love the support that the supporters give, they help us so much to play.”

