Dundee complete signing of Billy Koumetio from Liverpool as Owen Beck role in move revealed

Dundee have completed the signing of Billy Koumetio from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old defender has penned a two-year deal at Dens Park, with an undisclosed fee heading to Anfield in return.

The Frenchman came through the ranks at hometown club Lyon before a stopover at Orleans lead to his big move to Anfield in 2018.

At 6 feet 5 inches tall, Koumetio will add significant height to the Dark Blues’ back line.

And he revealed another ex-Dundee loanee from Liverpool, Owen Beck, helped sell him on the switch.

“It feels very good to join the club, I am really happy to be here,” said Koumetio.

“I believe and have the conviction that this is the best step in my career. I had discussions with the manager, Liverpool and my agent and once we reached an agreement everything went through.

“I discussed with the manager how he wants to play and how he wants me to play and how I can improve as a player.

“I spoke with Owen Beck about his time at Dundee and he loved it, everything he said about the club was so positive. All the Liverpool lads all saw how Dundee helped develop Owen.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans, I love the support that the supporters give, they help us so much to play.”