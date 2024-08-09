Drivers face half-hour delays on Tay Road Bridge amid tailbacks

Drivers are facing half-hour delays on the Tay Road Bridge amid long tailbacks.

Google Maps traffic data shows queues of traffic beyond the Forgan Roundabout in Fife and tailbacks along East Marketgait and Riverside Drive in Dundee.

One driver heading from Fife to Dundee on Friday evening said: “I was stuck in the traffic for more than half an hour – the traffic is backed up as far back as the Wormit junction.

“It’s only going to get worse come rush hour and the impending road closures won’t help the situation.”

The delays come amid a series of ramp closures and diversions on the bridge to allow joint replacement and resurfacing.

A full list of overnight closures during the roadworks has also been confirmed.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

