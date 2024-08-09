Drivers face half-hour delays on Tay Road Bridge amid tailbacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Drivers face half-hour delays on Tay Road Bridge amid tailbacks

Traffic is building at both side of the bridge on Friday evening.

By Andrew Robson
The queue of traffic approaching the bridge from Fife.
The queue of traffic approaching the bridge from Fife. Image: Supplied

Drivers are facing half-hour delays on the Tay Road Bridge amid long tailbacks.

Google Maps traffic data shows queues of traffic beyond the Forgan Roundabout in Fife and tailbacks along East Marketgait and Riverside Drive in Dundee.

One driver heading from Fife to Dundee on Friday evening said: “I was stuck in the traffic for more than half an hour – the traffic is backed up as far back as the Wormit junction.

Traffic data from the Fife approach of Tay Road Bridge
Traffic data from the Fife approach. Image: Google Maps
Traffic building along East Dock Street, East Marketgait and Blackscroft
Traffic building along East Dock Street, East Marketgait and Blackscroft. Image: Google Maps

“It’s only going to get worse come rush hour and the impending road closures won’t help the situation.”

The delays come amid a series of ramp closures and diversions on the bridge to allow joint replacement and resurfacing.

A full list of overnight closures during the roadworks has also been confirmed.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation