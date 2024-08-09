Dundee Drivers face half-hour delays on Tay Road Bridge amid tailbacks Traffic is building at both side of the bridge on Friday evening. By Andrew Robson August 9 2024, 4:49pm August 9 2024, 4:49pm Share Drivers face half-hour delays on Tay Road Bridge amid tailbacks Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5055782/tay-road-bridge-delays-2/ Copy Link 0 comment The queue of traffic approaching the bridge from Fife. Image: Supplied Drivers are facing half-hour delays on the Tay Road Bridge amid long tailbacks. Google Maps traffic data shows queues of traffic beyond the Forgan Roundabout in Fife and tailbacks along East Marketgait and Riverside Drive in Dundee. One driver heading from Fife to Dundee on Friday evening said: “I was stuck in the traffic for more than half an hour – the traffic is backed up as far back as the Wormit junction. Traffic data from the Fife approach. Image: Google Maps Traffic building along East Dock Street, East Marketgait and Blackscroft. Image: Google Maps “It’s only going to get worse come rush hour and the impending road closures won’t help the situation.” The delays come amid a series of ramp closures and diversions on the bridge to allow joint replacement and resurfacing. A full list of overnight closures during the roadworks has also been confirmed. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
