Full list of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures confirmed

A full list of overnight closures during roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge has been confirmed.

Work to resurface the ramps on the bridge gets under way next week.

Local diversions – which involve rerouting traffic around the Waterfront and East Marketgait in Dundee – will be in place between 7pm and 12.20am each night, with the bridge still open.

A full bridge closure will then be in place from 12.20am to 5am on each day of the work.

A reduced speed limit will also be in place.

The walkway will remain open and emergency service vehicles will still be able to cross.

The project is part of major roadworks on the bridge, which have seen the crossing reduced to a single lane since March.

Full list of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures

Diversions (7pm-12.20am) and full bridge closures (12.20am-5am) will be in place on the following dates:

7pm on Monday August 5 until 5am on Tuesday August 6

7pm on Monday August 12 until 5am on Tuesday August 13

7pm on Tuesday, August 13 until 5am on Wednesday August 14

7pm on Wednesday August 14 until 5am on Thursday August 15

7pm on Thursday August 15 until 5am on Friday August 16

7pm on Monday August 19 until 5am on Tuesday August 20

7pm on Tuesday August 20 until 5am on Wednesday August 21

7pm on Wednesday August 21 until 5am on Thursday August 22

7pm on Thursday August 22 until 5am on Friday August 23

7pm on Wednesday August 28 until 5am on Thursday August 29

7pm on Thursday August 29 until 5am on Friday August 30

7pm on Monday September 2 until 5am on Tuesday September 3

7pm on Tuesday September 3 until 5am on Wednesday September 4

Drivers heading to and from Fife will need to divert via Perth.

The first date of work will clash with major roadworks on the M90 Friarton Bridge, where a contraflow is in place until August 10.

However, these roadworks should be clear before the rest of the Tay Road Bridge closures.