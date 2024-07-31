Full list of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Full list of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures confirmed

Work starts on resurfacing the bridge ramps next week.

By Chloe Burrell
Traffic on the Tay Road Bridge.
A full list of closures on the Tay Road Bridge has been revealed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A full list of overnight closures during roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge has been confirmed.

Work to resurface the ramps on the bridge gets under way next week.

Local diversions – which involve rerouting traffic around the Waterfront and East Marketgait in Dundee – will be in place between 7pm and 12.20am each night, with the bridge still open.

A full bridge closure will then be in place from 12.20am to 5am on each day of the work.

A reduced speed limit will also be in place.

The walkway will remain open and emergency service vehicles will still be able to cross.

The project is part of major roadworks on the bridge, which have seen the crossing reduced to a single lane since March.

Full list of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures

Diversions (7pm-12.20am) and full bridge closures (12.20am-5am) will be in place on the following dates:

  • 7pm on Monday August 5 until 5am on Tuesday August 6
  • 7pm on Monday August 12 until 5am on Tuesday August 13
  • 7pm on Tuesday, August 13 until 5am on Wednesday August 14
  • 7pm on Wednesday August 14 until 5am on Thursday August 15
  • 7pm on Thursday August 15 until 5am on Friday August 16
  • 7pm on Monday August 19 until 5am on Tuesday August 20
  • 7pm on Tuesday August 20 until 5am on Wednesday August 21
  • 7pm on Wednesday August 21 until 5am on Thursday August 22
  • 7pm on Thursday August 22 until 5am on Friday August 23
  • 7pm on Wednesday August 28 until 5am on Thursday August 29
  • 7pm on Thursday August 29 until 5am on Friday August 30
  • 7pm on Monday September 2 until 5am on Tuesday September 3
  • 7pm on Tuesday September 3 until 5am on Wednesday September 4

Drivers heading to and from Fife will need to divert via Perth.

The first date of work will clash with major roadworks on the M90 Friarton Bridge, where a contraflow is in place until August 10.

However, these roadworks should be clear before the rest of the Tay Road Bridge closures.

More from Dundee

The Perfume Shop Dundee
The Perfume Shop marks opening of revamped Dundee Overgate store with giveaway
The former mill at Balmuirfield, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors
Partially collapsed former Dundee mill put up for sale with £150k price tag
Tasmin Glass at Bella Centre
Inside Dundee custody unit where killer Tasmin Glass spent time before release
8
Elizabeth Bennett and son Derek McEwan.
Dundee man recalls 'nightmare' of seeing fire that killed mum and ruined his home
Stephen Barr
Dundee banker targeted 81-year-old customer with dementia in £18k fraud
Sean Townsley, Dundee Sheriff Court
Bogus gardener smashed into Dundee woman's home to steal Playstation
A police officer carrying a helmet during the raid on Rosebank Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police in riot gear raid Dundee home
Former Dundee Post Office.
Former Dundee Post Office back on market for £500k as flats plans fail to…
The takeaway on Strathmore Avenue would be across the road from St John's RC High School. Image: Google Street View
Pizza and dessert takeaway planned across road from Dundee high school
3
The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win

Conversation