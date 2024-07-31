Watch Arbroath’s new lifeboat being put through its paces

Arbroath RNLI has taken delivery of a new inshore lifeboat.

And the D-Class craft was put through its paces just after arriving on station on Tuesday.

The new boat – Mintybell – is a replacement for the Robert Fergusson which has served Arbroath for more than a decade.

It was craned into the harbour shortly before the crew’s regular training night.

So the Arbroath volunteers were able to get to grips with the boat in a training exercise in the evening sunshine.

Arbroath RNLI posted a Facebook clip of the new boat zooming around the harbour with its four crew on board.

The D-Class is one of two inshore lifeboats now based at the 221-year-old station.

It follows the controversial decision to remove Arbroath’s all-weather capability and base an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable there.

The D-Class is considered a ‘pocket-rocket’ of the RNLI fleet.

It is designed to operate close to shore and in shallow waters, so is especially suited to areas like Arbroath cliffs.

RNLI bosses are still considering plans for the future development of Arbroath station.