Watch Arbroath’s new lifeboat being put through its paces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Watch Arbroath’s new lifeboat being put through its paces

The Angus crew took delivery of a new D-class lifeboat on Tuesday.

By Graham Brown
An RNLI transporter delivered Arbroath's new D-class on Tuesday. Image: Supplied
An RNLI transporter delivered Arbroath's new D-class on Tuesday. Image: Supplied

Arbroath RNLI has taken delivery of a new inshore lifeboat.

And the D-Class craft was put through its paces just after arriving on station on Tuesday.

The new boat – Mintybell – is a replacement for the Robert Fergusson which has served Arbroath for more than a decade.

It was craned into the harbour shortly before the crew’s regular training night.

New Arbroath lifeboat.
The new D-class was delivered to Arbroath on Tuesday evening. Image: Supplied

So the Arbroath volunteers were able to get to grips with the boat in a training exercise in the evening sunshine.

Arbroath RNLI posted a Facebook clip of the new boat zooming around the harbour with its four crew on board.

The D-Class is one of two inshore lifeboats now based at the 221-year-old station.

It follows the controversial decision to remove Arbroath’s all-weather capability and base an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable there.

The D-Class is considered a ‘pocket-rocket’ of the RNLI fleet.

It is designed to operate close to shore and in shallow waters, so is especially suited to areas like Arbroath cliffs.

RNLI bosses are still considering plans for the future development of Arbroath station.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win
Ian Heddle
Former Dunfermline and St Johnstone footballer jailed for abusing child in Thailand
Elders Court sign
Crack-fuelled attacker battered man with wood plank in Dundee multi
Tasmin Glass Angus killer
Tasmin Glass: What John Swinney and other politicians have said about Angus killer's release
8
Carnoustie Golf Links management to propose plans for the future of the course
Carnoustie Golf Links bosses request changes to three council-owned courses
Forfar's police headquarters in West High Street
Forfar police HQ may be closed and officers relocated
7
Bikers prepare to set off from Victoria Park in Arbroath on the Steven Donaldson memorial ride. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Remembering Steven Donaldson from the seat of a Harley-Davidson in the memorial ride…
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Rosely Country House Hotel near Arbroath.
'Iconic' Angus country hotel for sale at £1.4 million
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Arbroath pub worker on register for forcing himself on teenager in Fife

Conversation