Arbroath RNLI fundraisers look to ‘positive’ future as lifesaving charity marks 200 years

The final launch of Arbroath's all-weather lifeboat Inchcape will take place later this month.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath lifeboat volunteers Susan Ruark, Mary Gerrard and David Anderson in the RNLI shop at the town station. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath RNLI fundraisers say they are looking to the future as the lifesaving charity marks its national bicentenary.

And as the Angus station prepares to witness the era-ending launch of its all-weather lifeboat for the final time, dedicated supporters say it is time to “draw the line” on recent controversy.

It is almost a year since Arbroath learned it would not be getting a promised Shannon-class replacement for the Mersey-class RNLB Inchcape.

The RNLI review decision to allocate Arbroath an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable rocked the town.

Arbroath’s Mersey-class all-weather lifeboat is being retired this month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It split the crew and prompted a mass resignation of Guild volunteers.

But an Arbroath Lifeboat Fundraising Group remains.

Fundraising shop re-opens

The RNLI shop at the historic shed is now open for the new season.

And the band of volunteers say the time has come to look forward.

“No matter how disappointed we were with the RNLI decision the support for the town lifeboat is still very, very good,” said a spokesperson.

“We still have a station, we have a new lifeboat and we have a good crew.

“We’re not taking part in any major fundraising at the moment but the support coming in through the shop is very welcome.

RNLB Inchcape inside Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The footfall very good and the number of bequests we have had is also good.

“The feeling at the shed is very positive,” they said.

The shop has undergone a revamp for the new season.

It is preparing for an emotionally-charged weekend in Arbroath on March 16/17.

It will open daily until then, and at weekends thereafter.

In her familiar role is manageress Mary Gerrard, who has run the shop since 1993.

She has a 40-year long service award and RNLI gold badge.

“We are having an open weekend then to coincide with the final launch of Inchcape,” added the group.

The Arbroath all-weather lifeboat launched down the town slip. Image: DC Thomson

“We hope people will come along, and we would always love to have more volunteers.”

Among the RNLI memorabilia on offer are mugs bearing the image of RNLB Inchcape.

Those will surely become a collector’s item and are expected to be snapped up before the boat leaves the harbour for the last time.

Nationwide, a series of events were staged to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.

But Arbroath’s history pre-dates the official formation of the charity by 20 years.

The 1803 station is one of the oldest in Scotland and the last with a slipway launch.

