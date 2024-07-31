The Perfume Shop marks opening of revamped Dundee Overgate store with giveaway

The Perfume Shop will mark the opening of its revamped store in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee with a giveaway.

The shop on the mall’s lower level shut on July 21 for a refurbishment.

The shop will now reopen this Friday (August 2).

The first 15 customers to visit the shop and spend more than £70 will receive a free fragrance.

If the freebies have not gone by the end of Friday, the offer will carry over into Saturday.

15% discount offer as The Perfume Shop reopens Dundee store

The shop will also give customers 15% off their next purchases if they drop off used perfume bottles.

The store will feature a new layout, a digital screen and a personalised ribbon machine, along with fragrance consultations and gift-wrapping services.

A spokesperson said: “With the back-to-school season approaching, our expert team looks forward to offering personalised consultations and showcasing the latest perfume collections in our new space.

“Our goal is to provide an exceptional shopping experience, with unique services and sustainable practices that reflect our commitment to both our customers and the environment.”

It comes as Søstrene Grene will hold a giveaway to mark the opening of its new Overgate store on August 16.

The Danish homeware brand is moving into the former Superdry unit which closed in April.

Overgate bosses previously revealed plans to relocate other shops in a bid to accommodate “considerable interest” from new retailers.

The Courier’s data team is tracking empty and occupied units in Dundee’s shopping centres.