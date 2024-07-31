The Perfume Shop marks opening of revamped Dundee Overgate store with giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

The Perfume Shop marks opening of revamped Dundee Overgate store with giveaway

Customers can also claim 15% off purchases by returning used bottles.

By Andrew Robson
The Perfume Shop Dundee
The Dundee store will reopen this week. Image: The Perfume Shop

The Perfume Shop will mark the opening of its revamped store in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee with a giveaway.

The shop on the mall’s lower level shut on July 21 for a refurbishment.

The shop will now reopen this Friday (August 2).

The first 15 customers to visit the shop and spend more than £70 will receive a free fragrance.

If the freebies have not gone by the end of Friday, the offer will carry over into Saturday.

15% discount offer as The Perfume Shop reopens Dundee store

The shop will also give customers 15% off their next purchases if they drop off used perfume bottles.

The store will feature a new layout, a digital screen and a personalised ribbon machine, along with fragrance consultations and gift-wrapping services.

A spokesperson said: “With the back-to-school season approaching, our expert team looks forward to offering personalised consultations and showcasing the latest perfume collections in our new space.

“Our goal is to provide an exceptional shopping experience, with unique services and sustainable practices that reflect our commitment to both our customers and the environment.”

The Perfume Shop is on the ground floor of Dundee's Overgate
The unit is on the ground floor of the centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

It comes as Søstrene Grene will hold a giveaway to mark the opening of its new Overgate store on August 16.

The Danish homeware brand is moving into the former Superdry unit which closed in April.

Overgate bosses previously revealed plans to relocate other shops in a bid to accommodate “considerable interest” from new retailers.

The Courier’s data team is tracking empty and occupied units in Dundee’s shopping centres.

More from Dundee

Traffic on the Tay Road Bridge.
Full list of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures confirmed
The former mill at Balmuirfield, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors
Partially collapsed former Dundee mill put up for sale with £150k price tag
Tasmin Glass at Bella Centre
Inside Dundee custody unit where killer Tasmin Glass spent time before release
8
Elizabeth Bennett and son Derek McEwan.
Dundee man recalls 'nightmare' of seeing fire that killed mum and ruined his home
Stephen Barr
Dundee banker targeted 81-year-old customer with dementia in £18k fraud
Sean Townsley, Dundee Sheriff Court
Bogus gardener smashed into Dundee woman's home to steal Playstation
A police officer carrying a helmet during the raid on Rosebank Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police in riot gear raid Dundee home
Former Dundee Post Office.
Former Dundee Post Office back on market for £500k as flats plans fail to…
The takeaway on Strathmore Avenue would be across the road from St John's RC High School. Image: Google Street View
Pizza and dessert takeaway planned across road from Dundee high school
3
The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win

Conversation